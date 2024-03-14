The Who's Roger Daltrey compares smashing a guitar to killing his wife

The Who frontman, more known for swinging his mic lead, told Shaun Keaveny's Daily Grind podcast how he hates the idea of smashing a guitar.

Roger Daltrey says smashing a guitar would be like killing his wife.

The Who frontman appeared on Shaun Keaveny's Daily Grind this week, where he insisted he only ever broke one guitar in his career and he still regrets it.

"[Fans] never came to hear the music, they came to see the guitar being broken," recalled the 80-year-old singer, who is most known for his mic lead twirling antics on stage.

The My Generation singer added: "The trouble is the guitar was worth 50 gigs. I’ve only ever smashed one guitar and I’m really sorry I did it.

“I don’t know why, just this thing came over me. I’ve always regretted it - I thought ‘I shouldn’t have done that, that was like killing the wife.' "

Fellow bandmate and co-founder Pete Townshend has a real passion for smashing his guitars, and Daltrey previously admitted how much he hates seeing the rocker destroy such expensive instruments.

He wrote in his 2018 memoir Thanks A Lot Mr. Kibblewhite: "It was heartbreaking. When I remembered how much I’d struggled to get my first guitars, it was like watching an animal being slaughtered.

"An expensive animal that we’d have to replace with another expensive animal before the next gig.

"And we had to pay for the hole in the ceiling … from then on, the audience expected us to break our instruments. It was our thing.”