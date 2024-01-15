Roger Daltrey on The Who: "I’m happy saying that part of my life is over"

The Who's Roger Daltrey at The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra Perform At The Royal Sandringham Estate. Picture: Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty

By Radio X

The Who frontman is unsure about the next move for the My Generation rockers and says he needs to sit down with Pete Townshend.

Roger Daltrey has suggested he's "happy" for his time in The Who to be "over".

The 79-year-old rocker played dates with bandmate Pete Townshend last summer and has hinted that he's happy to move on with that chapter of his life but needs to talk to the guitarist and songwriter first.

Asked if there's more to come from the My Generation rockers, he told The Times: "I can’t answer that. I don’t write the songs. I never did. We need to sit down and have a meeting, but at the moment I’m happy saying that part of my life is over."

The legendary frontman of the band, who recently announced he was stepping down from his duties at the Teenage Cancer Trust, also discussed selling the band's back catalogue back in 2012 and reflected on the difficult decision.

"I found it hard to do," he reflected. "It was like selling the family silver, but then they made such a good offer. I’m a wealthy man, but I’m no good to society because I don’t want anything.

"Still to this day I have that wartime mentality. I find it hard to throw anything away. My Merc is 20 years old and my jeans have holes in them.”

The Who. Picture: Press

Daltrey's comments come after Townshend recently admitted he is unsure what's next for the band.

"I think it’s time for Roger and I to go to lunch and have a chat about what happens next," he told Record Collector. "Because Sandringham shouldn’t feel like the end of anything but it feels like the end of an era.

“You know, we lost Bob Pridden, our long time sound man, a couple of years ago and our fabulous road manager/ production manager Roy Lamb is retiring.

“Roger and I are still banging on with new people around us.

“It’s a question of, really, what is feasible, what would be lucrative, what would be fun?

"So, I wrote to Roger and said, come on, let’s have a chat and see what’s there."