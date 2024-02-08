10 British Classic Rock acts that made it big in the USA

Big in the USA: The Beatles touch down in New York, February 1964; Freddie Mercury gives Inglewood, California a show in 1977; Led Zeppelin refuel their private jet in Hawaii; and Elton John plays Dodger Stadium in 1975. Picture: Brian McLaughlin/Michael Ochs Archives/Robert Knight Archive/Redferns/Chris Walter/WireImage/CBS via Getty Images

60 years after The Beatles arrived in America and started the British Invasion, which Classic Rock acts from this side of the Atlantic have made it big in the USA?

When The Beatles touched down at John F. Kennedy airport on Friday 7th February 1964, it was the start of what would become known as "The British Invasion".

Despite not being the first British band to get a Number 1 hit in the US - that was The Tornados, whose Telstar had hit the top in 1962 - but success for our artists on the other side of the pond was sporadic and fleeting.

The Beatles opened the door for British music in the States and their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show on Sunday 9th February was one of the most-watched television programmed in history, with an estimated 73 million people tuning in.

Here are some of the other great Brits that have found fame and fortune in the US of A...