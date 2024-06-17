The Killers at Co-op Live Manchester: stage times, support, setlist, tickets & more

The Killers' Brandon Flowers at the 3Arena Dublin on 12th June 2024. Picture: Chris Phelps

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers continue their Rebel Diamonds tour with four dates in Manchester this week. Find out everything we know about the gigs here.

The Killers are continuing their Rebel Diamonds UK & Ireland tour dates with four nights in Manchester.

After an epic trio of performances in Dublin, Brandon Flowers and co are headed to The Co-Op Live to treat fans to a career-spanning collection of their greatest hits.

As the Mr. Brightside rockers prepare to grace the stage at the recently opened Manchester venue, find out everything we know about the shows so far, including who's joining them as support, when to expect them on stage and what they might play on their setlist.

The Killers play four nights in Manchester this week. Picture: Todd Weaver

What are The Killers' Manchester dates?

The Killers play three nights at The Co-Op Live in Manchester on 18th, 19th, 21st and 22nd June 2024.

What are The Killers' Co-op Live Manchester stage times?*

Doors - 6.30pm

Travis - 7.50pm*

The Killers - 9pm*

*The exact stage times are yet to be confirmed, but so far The Killers have taken to the stage from approximately 9pm, while Travis have started at 7.50pm. Visit the Co-op Live event page or their official X account for the most up to date information.

Who's supporting The Killers in Manchester?

Support from The Killers' dates at The Co-Op Live Manchester comes from special guests Travis.

Travis will join The Killers as special guests on their UK & Ireland dates. Picture: Steve Gullick/Press

The Scottish band have plenty of history with the Las Vegas rockers, with Brandon Flowers and co citing them as early inspirations and even covering their Sing anthem early on in their career. Fran Healy told Radio X:

We head out on tour with @thekillers this week, starting with three nights in Dublin on Wednesday 🎶 Throwback to when The Killers performed our track Side at T In The Park Festival in 2013. We are so honoured to be supporting this incredible band 🎸 Who's coming along? pic.twitter.com/yhEDbMNpzY — Travis (@TravisBand) June 10, 2024

Asked how far back Travis go with the Mr. Brightside band," frontman Fran Healy told Radio X's Chris Moyles: "A long time actually. Longer than I even know, because the first time we met was at Live 8, but he told me at Live 8 that when us and Oasis played in Las Vegas [...] it was one of these shows where all these young guys and girls came to and a lot of bands happened after that gig and The Killers were one of those bands.

"And Brandon was saying when they first started rehearsing, they covered (single) Side. It was one of their cover songs! So it goes back a very long way...."

Can I still get tickets to The Killers in Manchester?

There are still some limited tickets available for The Killers' in the Co-op Live in Manchester. Visit Ticketmaster for more.

What will The Killers play on their Manchester setlist?

The Killers' Rebel Diamonds album was a career-spanning collection of 20 tracks, that could provide some indication as to what Brandon Flowers and co. will play on the night. Plus, the band are also celebrating 20 years of their Hot Fuss album, so we imagine they'll crack out some gems from their debut. However, Brandon Flowers and co love to keep fans guessing by mixing up their setlist, so fans can expect them to end with Mr. Brightiside one night and open with it the next.

See their setlist at 3Arena Dublin on 15th June 2024:

Mr. Brightside

Spaceman

Shot at the Night

Run for Cover (tour debut)

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

Quiet Town (tour debut)

Somebody Told Me

Human

boy

Here With Me (tour debut)

Miss Atomic Bomb (tour debut)

A Dustland Fairytale

Runaways

Read My Mind

Smile Like You Mean It

My Own Soul's Warning

When You Were Young

Encore:

Lightning Fields (tour debut)

All These Things That I've Done

Battle Born (First time live since 2013)

See The Killers' Rebel Diamonds tracklisting:

1. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

2. Mr. Brightside

3. All These Things That I’ve Done

4. Somebody Told Me

5. When You Were Young

6. Read My Mind

7. Human

8. Spaceman

9. A Dustland Fairytale

10. Runaways

11. Be Still

12. The Man

13. Caution

14. My Own Soul’s Warning

15. Dying Breed

16. Pressure Machine

17. Quiet Town

18. Boy

19. Your Side of Town

20. Spirit

Johnny Marr joins The Killers at Glastonbury 2019

How to get to the Co-op Live Manchester:

The postcode for Co-Op Live Manchester is M11 3DU.

You can get to the venue on foot, by train, tram, bus, bike, taxi and shuttle bus.

Visit Co-op Live's Getting Here page for more details.

Car parking can be booked here.

What are The Killers' remaining 2024 UK & Ireland dates?

18th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

19th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

21st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

22nd June 2024: Manchester - EXTRA DATE ADDED

25th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

26th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

27th June 2024 Glasgow OVO Hydro - EXTRA DATE ADDED

4th July 2024: The O2, London

5th July 2024: The O2, London

7th July 2024: The O2, London

8th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

10th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

The O2 London - 11th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED