The Killers at Co-op Live Manchester: stage times, support, setlist, tickets & more

17 June 2024, 18:46 | Updated: 17 June 2024, 19:52
The Killers continue their Rebel Diamonds tour with four dates in Manchester this week. Find out everything we know about the gigs here.
The Killers are continuing their Rebel Diamonds UK & Ireland tour dates with four nights in Manchester.
After an epic trio of performances in Dublin, Brandon Flowers and co are headed to The Co-Op Live to treat fans to a career-spanning collection of their greatest hits.
As the Mr. Brightside rockers prepare to grace the stage at the recently opened Manchester venue, find out everything we know about the shows so far, including who's joining them as support, when to expect them on stage and what they might play on their setlist.
The Killers play three nights at The Co-Op Live in Manchester on 18th, 19th, 21st and 22nd June 2024.
*The exact stage times are yet to be confirmed, but so far The Killers have taken to the stage from approximately 9pm, while Travis have started at 7.50pm. Visit the Co-op Live event page or their official X account for the most up to date information.
Support from The Killers' dates at The Co-Op Live Manchester comes from special guests Travis.
The Scottish band have plenty of history with the Las Vegas rockers, with Brandon Flowers and co citing them as early inspirations and even covering their Sing anthem early on in their career. Fran Healy told Radio X:
We head out on tour with @thekillers this week, starting with three nights in Dublin on Wednesday 🎶 Throwback to when The Killers performed our track Side at T In The Park Festival in 2013. We are so honoured to be supporting this incredible band 🎸 Who's coming along? pic.twitter.com/yhEDbMNpzY— Travis (@TravisBand) June 10, 2024
Asked how far back Travis go with the Mr. Brightside band," frontman Fran Healy told Radio X's Chris Moyles: "A long time actually. Longer than I even know, because the first time we met was at Live 8, but he told me at Live 8 that when us and Oasis played in Las Vegas [...] it was one of these shows where all these young guys and girls came to and a lot of bands happened after that gig and The Killers were one of those bands.
"And Brandon was saying when they first started rehearsing, they covered (single) Side. It was one of their cover songs! So it goes back a very long way...."
There are still some limited tickets available for The Killers' in the Co-op Live in Manchester. Visit Ticketmaster for more.
The Killers' Rebel Diamonds album was a career-spanning collection of 20 tracks, that could provide some indication as to what Brandon Flowers and co. will play on the night. Plus, the band are also celebrating 20 years of their Hot Fuss album, so we imagine they'll crack out some gems from their debut. However, Brandon Flowers and co love to keep fans guessing by mixing up their setlist, so fans can expect them to end with Mr. Brightiside one night and open with it the next.
See their setlist at 3Arena Dublin on 15th June 2024:
Encore:
See The Killers' Rebel Diamonds tracklisting:
1. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
2. Mr. Brightside
3. All These Things That I’ve Done
4. Somebody Told Me
5. When You Were Young
6. Read My Mind
7. Human
8. Spaceman
9. A Dustland Fairytale
10. Runaways
11. Be Still
12. The Man
13. Caution
14. My Own Soul’s Warning
15. Dying Breed
16. Pressure Machine
17. Quiet Town
18. Boy
19. Your Side of Town
20. Spirit
