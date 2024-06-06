Jon Bon Jovi: "I'm waiting for the next Killers to come along"

Jon Bon Jovi and The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

By Jenny Mensah

The Bon Jovi frontman has talked about the future of music and shared his hopes for another big rock band to take over the world.

Jon Bon Jovi is looking forward to another big rock band like The Killers coming along.

The Bon Jovi frontman revealed some of the new talent he admires and shared his hopes for another major band to take centre stage.

"I’m waiting on the next The Killers to come along, though," he told NME. "I really do want to see another rock band in the world, but because other genres of music are so alive and rich in their storytelling. I think it’s just a matter of time before it happens."

Speaking about artists that are great writers and performers, the Livin' on a Prayer singer name-checked the likes of Noah Kahan, who recently collaborated with Sam Fender, and Inhaler, fronted by Elijah Hewson, the son of U2 frontman Bono, who have toured with everyone from Arctic Monkeys to Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

"Zach Bryan and Noah Kahan are both great storytellers," he said. "Taylor Swift is a whole industry onto herself and Inhaler are an incredible rock-pop band."

Jon Bon Jovi is keen to remind fans that although they've released a new Disney+ documentary, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, they're "not dead yet".

Speaking about their decision to release their 16th studio album, Forever, as the band celebrate their 40th anniversary the 62-year-old rocker explained: "I’ve never had a shortage of thoughts and ideas for new music. We’ve always wanted to continue striving to make great albums".

The Killers are far from over also, releasing their Rebel Diamonds greatest hits collection last year and sharing their plans to take it on the road in the UK & Ireland this summer.

The Killers are set for UK dates this summer. Picture: Todd Weaver

Brandon Flowers and co's celebratory dates kick off on 12th June at the Dublin 3 Arena and include a whopping six dates at The O2 London across July.

Announcing the mammoth tour last year, the Mr. Brightside rockers said: "It's only right that we give first dibs to the land that gave us our first big shot at doing what we do!"

See the Las Vegas rockers' upcoming dates here.

