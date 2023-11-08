The Killers announce new best of collection Rebel Diamonds

8 November 2023, 12:59

The Killers 2023
The Killers will release a new compilation album . Picture: Todd Weaver

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co will release their career-spanning collection on 8th Decemeber.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Killers are set to release a new collection of greatest hits.

Entitled Rebel Diamonds, the celebratory album includes 20 tracks and brings together classic Killers songs, such as Jenny Was A friend of Mine, Mr. Brightside and When You Were Young with their more recent works, including The Man, My Own Soul's Warning, and their synth-laden boy single.

The highlights album features at least one song from each of the band’s seven studio albums; from the groundbreaking debut Hot Fuss, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024, to the band’s latest full length LP, 2021’s Pressure Machine.

The Killers - Rebel Diamonds (Trailer)

In a trailer for the album frontman Brandon Flowers says: "And the decades disappear. Two to be exact. Poof. Gone. Where did they go? I mean, we're meeting at Ronnie's after I get off this next shift at the Gold Coast, right?" No and yes.

"See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years – Rebel Diamonds.”

He went on: "It sounds a bit like Bowie. Or is it Brando. Or maybe it's somewhere inbetween? It always is with us. And to our legion of victims. Thank you, thank you, thank you. And do not fear. There is more mining to be done. Until then what's remembered lives.

Rebel Diamonds is released on 8th December 2023 and follows The Killers only other best of, Direct Hits, which was released in 2013.

The Killers' Rebel Diamonds album artwork
The Killers' Rebel Diamonds album artwork. Picture: Press

Rebel Diamonds tracklisting:

1. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

2. Mr. Brightside

3. All These Things That I’ve Done

4. Somebody Told Me

5. When You Were Young

6. Read My Mind

7. Human

8. Spaceman

9. A Dustland Fairytale

10. Runaways

11. Be Still

12. The Man

13. Caution

14. My Own Soul’s Warning

15. Dying Breed

16. Pressure Machine

17. Quiet Town

18. boy

19. Your Side of Town

20. Spirit

Brandon Flowers of The Killers reflects on the release of Boy

