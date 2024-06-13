The Killers kick off Rebel Diamonds UK tour at 3Arena Dublin: full setlist

13 June 2024, 10:10 | Updated: 13 June 2024, 11:03

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on 12th June at the 3Arena Dublin on 12th June 2024
The Killers' Brandon Flowers on 12th June at the 3Arena Dublin on 12th June 2024. Picture: Chris Phelps

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers commenced their Rebel Diamonds tour in Ireland this Wednesday. Get the full setlist below.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Killers have officially commenced their Rebel Diamonds UK & Ireland tour with the first of three shows at 3Arena Dublin.

After a nostalgic set from Scottish outfit, Travis, Fran Healy and co took to the stage to play a 22-track, career-spanning set of favourites.

Find out what went down and what they played on the setlist below.

After kicking things off Read My Mind, Brandon Flowers and co treated fans to the likes of Somebody Told Me, Jenny Was a Friend of Mine, Smile Like You Mean It, All These Things That I've Done, When You Were Young amongst newer tracks, The Man, Boy and Caution.

The Killers' Brandon Flowers at the 3Arena Dublin on 12th June 2024
The Killers' Brandon Flowers at the 3Arena Dublin on 12th June 2024. Picture: Chris Phelps

Highlights included Hot Fuss classic On Top, a cover of A Little Respect by Erasure and of course a rousing rendition of their record-breaking era-defining hit, Mr. Brightside.

The Killers' setlist at 3Arena Dublin on 12th June:

  • Read My Mind
  • Somebody Told Me
  • Spaceman
  • Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
  • Smile Like You Mean It
  • Shot at the Night
  • This River Is Wild
  • Running Towards a Place
  • On Top
  • The Man
  • A Dustland Fairytale
  • Be Still
  • Runaways
  • All These Things That I've Done
  • When You Were Young
  • Caution
  • Dying Breed

Encore:

  • Your Side of Town
  • boy
  • A Little Respect (Erasure cover)
  • Human (electro)
  • Mr. Brightside (50/50)

The Killers continue their gigs at 3Arena Dublin on Friday 14th June and Saturday 15th June 2024.

See The Killers' 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

  • 12th June 2024: Dublin 3 Arena - EXTRA DATE ADDED
  • 14th June 2024 Dublin 3 Arena
  • 15th June 2024 Dublin 3 Arena
  • 18th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
  • 19th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
  • 21st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
  • 22nd June 2024: Manchester - EXTRA DATE ADDED
  • 25th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • 26th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • 27th June 2024 Glasgow OVO Hydro - EXTRA DATE ADDED
  • 4th July 2024: The O2, London
  • 5th July 2024: The O2, London
  • 7th July 2024: The O2, London
  • 8th July 2024: The O2 London  - EXTRA DATE ADDED
  • 10th July 2024: The O2 London  - EXTRA DATE ADDED
  • 11th July 2024: The O2 London  - EXTRA DATE ADDED

The Killers' Mr Brightside X-Plained

More on The Killers

The Killers - Mr Brightside

Mr Brightside: Inside The Killers' biggest song

The Killers in 2006: Brandon Flowers, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci Jr and Dave Keuning

Why is The Killers' second album called Sam's Town?

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers was influenced by author Hunter S. Thompson.

Why is THAT line in The Killers' Human so controversial?

Brandon Flowers of The Killers and Sam Endicott of The Bravery

Why Brandon Flowers "trash-talked" The Bravery