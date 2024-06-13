The Killers kick off Rebel Diamonds UK tour at 3Arena Dublin: full setlist
13 June 2024, 10:10 | Updated: 13 June 2024, 11:03
The Killers commenced their Rebel Diamonds tour in Ireland this Wednesday. Get the full setlist below.
The Killers have officially commenced their Rebel Diamonds UK & Ireland tour with the first of three shows at 3Arena Dublin.
After a nostalgic set from Scottish outfit, Travis, Fran Healy and co took to the stage to play a 22-track, career-spanning set of favourites.
Find out what went down and what they played on the setlist below.
Great to join forces with Travis in Dublin to kick off the Rebel Diamonds tour. pic.twitter.com/TzotZV6DB2— The Killers (@thekillers) June 12, 2024
After kicking things off Read My Mind, Brandon Flowers and co treated fans to the likes of Somebody Told Me, Jenny Was a Friend of Mine, Smile Like You Mean It, All These Things That I've Done, When You Were Young amongst newer tracks, The Man, Boy and Caution.
Highlights included Hot Fuss classic On Top, a cover of A Little Respect by Erasure and of course a rousing rendition of their record-breaking era-defining hit, Mr. Brightside.
The Killers' setlist at 3Arena Dublin on 12th June:
- Read My Mind
- Somebody Told Me
- Spaceman
- Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
- Smile Like You Mean It
- Shot at the Night
- This River Is Wild
- Running Towards a Place
- On Top
- The Man
- A Dustland Fairytale
- Be Still
- Runaways
- All These Things That I've Done
- When You Were Young
- Caution
- Dying Breed
Encore:
- Your Side of Town
- boy
- A Little Respect (Erasure cover)
- Human (electro)
- Mr. Brightside (50/50)
🎶 | Dublin Night 1 Setlist— The Killers Japan (@TheKillersJPN) June 12, 2024
📸 via:thekillers_music/ig 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bwnCkPU5MJ
The Killers continue their gigs at 3Arena Dublin on Friday 14th June and Saturday 15th June 2024.
See The Killers' 2024 UK & Ireland dates:
- 12th June 2024: Dublin 3 Arena - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 14th June 2024 Dublin 3 Arena
- 15th June 2024 Dublin 3 Arena
- 18th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
- 19th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
- 21st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
- 22nd June 2024: Manchester - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 25th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- 26th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- 27th June 2024 Glasgow OVO Hydro - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 4th July 2024: The O2, London
- 5th July 2024: The O2, London
- 7th July 2024: The O2, London
- 8th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 10th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 11th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED
