The Killers kick off Rebel Diamonds UK tour at 3Arena Dublin: full setlist

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on 12th June at the 3Arena Dublin on 12th June 2024. Picture: Chris Phelps

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers commenced their Rebel Diamonds tour in Ireland this Wednesday. Get the full setlist below.

The Killers have officially commenced their Rebel Diamonds UK & Ireland tour with the first of three shows at 3Arena Dublin.

After a nostalgic set from Scottish outfit, Travis, Fran Healy and co took to the stage to play a 22-track, career-spanning set of favourites.

Find out what went down and what they played on the setlist below.

Great to join forces with Travis in Dublin to kick off the Rebel Diamonds tour. pic.twitter.com/TzotZV6DB2 — The Killers (@thekillers) June 12, 2024

After kicking things off Read My Mind, Brandon Flowers and co treated fans to the likes of Somebody Told Me, Jenny Was a Friend of Mine, Smile Like You Mean It, All These Things That I've Done, When You Were Young amongst newer tracks, The Man, Boy and Caution.

The Killers' Brandon Flowers at the 3Arena Dublin on 12th June 2024. Picture: Chris Phelps

Highlights included Hot Fuss classic On Top, a cover of A Little Respect by Erasure and of course a rousing rendition of their record-breaking era-defining hit, Mr. Brightside.

The Killers fez show hoje em Dublin e esse foi o palco!!!

Eu quero esse show aqui também The Killers 😭!!!



(video insta graham.mccann) pic.twitter.com/LLuE7ktXE6 — 𝕽𝖔𝖉 🦇 🇾🇪 Cospobre do Noah Sebastian (@Rodrigoavilaart) June 13, 2024

The Killers' setlist at 3Arena Dublin on 12th June:

Read My Mind

Somebody Told Me

Spaceman

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

Smile Like You Mean It

Shot at the Night

This River Is Wild

Running Towards a Place

On Top

The Man

A Dustland Fairytale

Be Still

Runaways

All These Things That I've Done

When You Were Young

Caution

Dying Breed

Encore:

Your Side of Town

boy

A Little Respect (Erasure cover)

Human (electro)

Mr. Brightside (50/50)

🎶 | Dublin Night 1 Setlist



📸 via:thekillers_music/ig 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bwnCkPU5MJ — The Killers Japan (@TheKillersJPN) June 12, 2024

The Killers continue their gigs at 3Arena Dublin on Friday 14th June and Saturday 15th June 2024.

See The Killers' 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

12th June 2024: Dublin 3 Arena - EXTRA DATE ADDED

14th June 2024 Dublin 3 Arena

15th June 2024 Dublin 3 Arena

18th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

19th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

21st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

22nd June 2024: Manchester - EXTRA DATE ADDED

25th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

26th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

27th June 2024 Glasgow OVO Hydro - EXTRA DATE ADDED

4th July 2024: The O2, London

5th July 2024: The O2, London

7th July 2024: The O2, London

8th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

10th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

The O2 London - 11th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED