The Killers at Dublin's 3Arena: stage times, support, setlist, tickets & more
11 June 2024, 14:23 | Updated: 11 June 2024, 14:41
The Killers are set to kick off their Rebel Diamonds tour in Ireland on Wednesday. Find out everything we know about the gig including support acts and stage times.
The Killers are set to kick off their Rebel Diamonds UK & Ireland tour with a trio of shows at Dublin's 3Arena.
After a mammoth string of dates in 2022, Brandon Flowers will return to this side of the pond, with gigs which will mark over two decades since they formed and 20 years since the release of their Hot Fuss album.
As The Mr. Brightside rockers set to grace our stages once again, find out everything we know about The Killers in Dublin so far, including who's supporting them, when to expect them on stage and what they might play on the setlist.
What are The Killers' Dublin dates?
The Killers play three nights at the Dublin 3Arena on Wednesday 12th June, Friday 14th June and Saturday 15th June 2024.
Who's supporting The Killers in Dublin?
Support from The Killers' dates at the 3Arena comes from Travis.
What are The Killers' Dublin stage times?
- Doors - 6.30pm
- Travis - 7:50pm
- The Killers - 9.00pm
Visit the 3Arena event page or the 3Arena Dublin Twitter account for the most up to date information.
Can I still get tickets to The Killers in Dublin?
There are still some limited tickets available for The Killers' in Dublin. Visit Ticketmaster for more.
What will The Killers play on their Dublin setlist?
The Killers' Rebel Diamonds was a career-spanning collection of 20 tracks, that could provide some indication as to what Brandon Flowers and co. will play on the night. The band are also celebrating 20 years of their Hot Fuss album, so we imagine they'll crack out some gems from their debut.
See the Rebel Diamonds tracklisting:
1. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
2. Mr. Brightside
3. All These Things That I’ve Done
4. Somebody Told Me
5. When You Were Young
6. Read My Mind
7. Human
8. Spaceman
9. A Dustland Fairytale
10. Runaways
11. Be Still
12. The Man
13. Caution
14. My Own Soul’s Warning
15. Dying Breed
16. Pressure Machine
17. Quiet Town
18. Boy
19. Your Side of Town
20. Spirit
The Las Vegas rockers also last played the UK in 2022, so their dates at Emirates Stadium in London could also shed some light on what to expect.
The Killers' London Emirates Stadium setlist 3rd June:
1. My Own Soul's Warning
2. Enterlude
3. When You Were Young
4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
5. Smile Like You Mean It
6. Shot at the Night
7. Running Towards a Place
8. Human (electro)
9. Somebody Told Me
10. Fire in Bone
11. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)
12. In the Car Outside
13. Pressure Machine (Live debut)
14. For Reasons Unknown (with fan Patrick on drums, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. on guitar)
15. A Dustland Fairytale
16. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover)
17. Runaways
18. Read My Mind
19. Dying Breed (Rut segue)
20. Caution
21. All These Things That I've Done
Encore:
22. Spaceman
23. Mr. Brightside (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
24. Mr. Brightside
How to get to Dublin's 3Arena:
- The Dublin's 3Arena is located at North Wall Quay, North Wall, Dublin 1, Ireland.
- There is limited car parking available in The Point Village carpark, and gig-goers are advised to get to the venue by train, bus, or the Luas Red Line (tram).
- Visit Dublin 3Arena's Getting Here page in order to plan your visit.
What are The Killers' 2024 UK & Ireland Tour dates?
- 12th June 2024: Dublin 3 Arena - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 14th June 2024 Dublin 3 Arena
- 15th June 2024 Dublin 3 Arena
- 18th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
- 19th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
- 21st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
- 22nd June 2024: Manchester - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 25th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- 26th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- 27th June 2024 Glasgow OVO Hydro - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 4th July 2024: The O2, London
- 5th July 2024: The O2, London
- 7th July 2024: The O2, London
- 8th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 10th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 11th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED
