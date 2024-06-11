The Killers at Dublin's 3Arena: stage times, support, setlist, tickets & more

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers are set to kick off their Rebel Diamonds tour in Ireland on Wednesday. Find out everything we know about the gig including support acts and stage times.

The Killers are set to kick off their Rebel Diamonds UK & Ireland tour with a trio of shows at Dublin's 3Arena.

After a mammoth string of dates in 2022, Brandon Flowers will return to this side of the pond, with gigs which will mark over two decades since they formed and 20 years since the release of their Hot Fuss album.

As The Mr. Brightside rockers set to grace our stages once again, find out everything we know about The Killers in Dublin so far, including who's supporting them, when to expect them on stage and what they might play on the setlist.

What are The Killers' Dublin dates?

The Killers play three nights at the Dublin 3Arena on Wednesday 12th June, Friday 14th June and Saturday 15th June 2024.

Who's supporting The Killers in Dublin?

Support from The Killers' dates at the 3Arena comes from Travis.

Travis will join The Killers as special guests on their UK & Ireland dates. Picture: Steve Gullick/Press

What are The Killers' Dublin stage times?

Doors - 6.30pm

Travis - 7:50pm

The Killers - 9.00pm

Visit the 3Arena event page or the 3Arena Dublin Twitter account for the most up to date information.

Can I still get tickets to The Killers in Dublin?

There are still some limited tickets available for The Killers' in Dublin. Visit Ticketmaster for more.

What will The Killers play on their Dublin setlist?

The Killers' Rebel Diamonds was a career-spanning collection of 20 tracks, that could provide some indication as to what Brandon Flowers and co. will play on the night. The band are also celebrating 20 years of their Hot Fuss album, so we imagine they'll crack out some gems from their debut.

See the Rebel Diamonds tracklisting:

1. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

2. Mr. Brightside

3. All These Things That I’ve Done

4. Somebody Told Me

5. When You Were Young

6. Read My Mind

7. Human

8. Spaceman

9. A Dustland Fairytale

10. Runaways

11. Be Still

12. The Man

13. Caution

14. My Own Soul’s Warning

15. Dying Breed

16. Pressure Machine

17. Quiet Town

18. Boy

19. Your Side of Town

20. Spirit

The Las Vegas rockers also last played the UK in 2022, so their dates at Emirates Stadium in London could also shed some light on what to expect.

The Killers' London Emirates Stadium setlist 3rd June:

1. My Own Soul's Warning

2. Enterlude

3. When You Were Young

4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. Shot at the Night

7. Running Towards a Place

8. Human (electro)

9. Somebody Told Me

10. Fire in Bone

11. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

12. In the Car Outside

13. Pressure Machine (Live debut)

14. For Reasons Unknown (with fan Patrick on drums, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. on guitar)

15. A Dustland Fairytale

16. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover)

17. Runaways

18. Read My Mind

19. Dying Breed (Rut segue)

20. Caution

21. All These Things That I've Done

Encore:

22. Spaceman

23. Mr. Brightside (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)

24. Mr. Brightside

Johnny Marr joins The Killers at Glastonbury 2019

How to get to Dublin's 3Arena:

The Dublin's 3Arena is located at North Wall Quay, North Wall, Dublin 1, Ireland.

There is limited car parking available in The Point Village carpark, and gig-goers are advised to get to the venue by train, bus, or the Luas Red Line (tram).

Visit Dublin 3Arena's Getting Here page in order to plan your visit.

What are The Killers' 2024 UK & Ireland Tour dates?

12th June 2024: Dublin 3 Arena - EXTRA DATE ADDED

14th June 2024 Dublin 3 Arena

15th June 2024 Dublin 3 Arena

18th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

19th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

21st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

22nd June 2024: Manchester - EXTRA DATE ADDED

25th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

26th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

27th June 2024 Glasgow OVO Hydro - EXTRA DATE ADDED

4th July 2024: The O2, London

5th July 2024: The O2, London

7th July 2024: The O2, London

8th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

10th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

The O2 London - 11th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED