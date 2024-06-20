Here's what The Killers played on night two at Co-Op Live Manchester

Brandon Flowers on The Killers' 2024 Rebel Diamond Tour. Picture: Chris Phelps

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers played their second round of dates in Manchester this week. Get the full setlist below.

The Killers played the second of their four Rebel Diamonds UK & Ireland dates in Manchester this week.

After a supporting set from Scottish outfit, Travis, Brandon Flowers and co took to the Co-op Live stage to play a career-spanning, 21-song set.

As ever, the Las Vegas indie rockers kept fans guessing on their setlist, switching up the order considerably. Find out what The Killers played below.

The Killers have the final word of round two at Manchester’s Co-op Live. pic.twitter.com/VBgM0cc1sD — The Killers (@thekillers) June 19, 2024

Highlights included plenty of favourites from Hot Fuss, their tour debut of Battle Born's From Here On Out and of course a rousing rendition of their record-breaking era-defining hit, Mr. Brightside.

The Killers' setlist at Co-op Live on 19th June 2024:

My Own Soul's Warning

Enterlude

Human

The Way It Was

Somebody Told Me

Smile Like You Mean It

For Reasons Unknown

Dying Breed

Bones

From Here on Out (Tour debut)

Caution

Runaways

Read My Mind

Your Side of Town

Andy, You're a Star

Spirit

All These Things That I've Done

Encore:

Pressure Machine

Mr. Brightside

When You Were Young

Exitlude

🎶 | Manchester Night 2 Setlist 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



📸 via:thekillers_music/ig 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3I2mZTNzA1 — The Killers Japan (@TheKillersJPN) June 19, 2024

The Killers continue their dates at the new Manchester arena at 3Arena on 21st and 22nd of June this week.

See The Killers' remaining 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

21st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

22nd June 2024: Manchester - EXTRA DATE ADDED

25th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

26th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

27th June 2024 Glasgow OVO Hydro - EXTRA DATE ADDED

4th July 2024: The O2, London

5th July 2024: The O2, London

7th July 2024: The O2, London

8th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

10th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

The O2 London - 11th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED