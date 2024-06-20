Here's what The Killers played on night two at Co-Op Live Manchester
20 June 2024, 10:08
The Killers played their second round of dates in Manchester this week. Get the full setlist below.
Listen to this article
The Killers played the second of their four Rebel Diamonds UK & Ireland dates in Manchester this week.
After a supporting set from Scottish outfit, Travis, Brandon Flowers and co took to the Co-op Live stage to play a career-spanning, 21-song set.
As ever, the Las Vegas indie rockers kept fans guessing on their setlist, switching up the order considerably. Find out what The Killers played below.
The Killers have the final word of round two at Manchester’s Co-op Live. pic.twitter.com/VBgM0cc1sD— The Killers (@thekillers) June 19, 2024
Highlights included plenty of favourites from Hot Fuss, their tour debut of Battle Born's From Here On Out and of course a rousing rendition of their record-breaking era-defining hit, Mr. Brightside.
The Killers' setlist at Co-op Live on 19th June 2024:
- My Own Soul's Warning
- Enterlude
- Human
- The Way It Was
- Somebody Told Me
- Smile Like You Mean It
- For Reasons Unknown
- Dying Breed
- Bones
- From Here on Out (Tour debut)
- Caution
- Runaways
- Read My Mind
- Your Side of Town
- Andy, You're a Star
- Spirit
- All These Things That I've Done
Encore:
- Pressure Machine
- Mr. Brightside
- When You Were Young
- Exitlude
🎶 | Manchester Night 2 Setlist 🏴— The Killers Japan (@TheKillersJPN) June 19, 2024
📸 via:thekillers_music/ig 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3I2mZTNzA1
The Killers continue their dates at the new Manchester arena at 3Arena on 21st and 22nd of June this week.
See The Killers' remaining 2024 UK & Ireland dates:
- 21st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
- 22nd June 2024: Manchester - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 25th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- 26th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- 27th June 2024 Glasgow OVO Hydro - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 4th July 2024: The O2, London
- 5th July 2024: The O2, London
- 7th July 2024: The O2, London
- 8th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 10th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 11th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED
The Killers' Mr Brightside X-Plained
- Jon Bon Jovi: "I'm waiting for the next Killers to come along"
- 10 things you didn't know about The Killers' Hot Fuss album