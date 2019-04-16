VIDEO: Sam Fender's debut Hypersonic Missiles album: release date, tracklist & more

16 April 2019, 11:00 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 11:26

Watch BRITs Critics' Choice Winner and North Shields rocker discuss the making of his debut album and find out when it will be released.

Sam Fender has announced the details of his eagerly awaited debut album.

The BRIT Awards Critics' Choice Winner has revealed that his first official outing will be titled Hypersonic Missiles, after his last single.

The album, which consists of 13 tracks and includes the likes of Dead Boys, Play God, That Sound and Leave Fast, is set for release on 9 August 2019.

Watch him perform Play God in our Radio X session above.

Speaking about the making of his debut in a video released on his official YouTube, Fender begins: "Little did I know when I handed my CV in at the Lowlights Tavern in North Shields to get a job as a barman at the age of 18 that it was going to lead to all of this..."

Watch the video here, which sees him recording the album and hanging out in his hometown:

Watch the video for title track, Hypersonic Missiles below:

See the Hypersonic Missiles Tracklisting below:

1. Hypersonic Missiles

2. The Borders

3. White Privilege

4. Dead Boys

5. You’re Not The Only One

6. Play God

7. That Sound

8. Saturday

9. Will We Talk In The Morning

10. Two People

11. Call Me Lover

12. Leave Fast

13. Use (live)

Watch Sam Fender perform That Sound for Radio X:

WATCH: Sam Fender Radio X's stunning Radio X session in full

Meanwhile, Sam Fender is playing live dates across the UK, including a two dates at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire and an extra special homecoming show at Newcastle's Tynemouth Castle.

The 4000-capacity venue will be Fender’s biggest headline show to date.

See Sam Fender's 2019 UK dates here:

2 May – Ritz, Manchester

3 May – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

6 May – Shepherds Bush Empire, London

7 May – Shepherds Bush Empire, London

10 May – The Institute, Birmingham

12 May – Lemon Grove, Exeter

13 May – SWX, Bristol

16 April - Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington

1 June - All Points East Festival

28 June - Glastonbury Festival, Somerset

6 July - Barn on the Farm, Highnam,

11 July - Tynemouth Castle, Newcastle Upon Time

12 July - Hyde Park

13 July - TRNSMT Festival


Watch him play Dead Boys below:

VIDEO: Sam Fender has something special planned for his Newcastle fans

