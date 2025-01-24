Sam Fender shares new single Arm's Length, which almost didn't make it onto his new album

Sam Fender has shared the details of his forthcoming album. Picture: Mac Scott

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter has shared the next cut to be taken from his third studio album People Watching.

Sam Fender has shared his latest single, Arm's Length.

The new track is the next cut to be taken from his third studio album, People Watching, which is set for release on 21st February 2025.

Arm's Length

Sharing more about the single on his Instagram, Fender revealed that the song almost never made it onto the record, but he was convinced by newest bandmate and good friend Brooke Bentham to include it on the upcoming effort.

He shared in his post: "For a while, it wasn’t even going to be on the album... but thankfully @brookebentham joined and was like, are you mad?? It originally came from one of those magic moments where you’re just messing around, and a song literally falls out the sky. It’s about being avoidant and flighty. But also just a simple pop song, which I love."

Arm's Length follows the release of two previous songs, the album's title track People Watching and Wild God, plus bonus track Me & The Dog.

Read more:

Speaking about the making of the album, which is available to pre-order and pre-save now, Fender said: "Me and the band have picked away at these songs for the last couple of years, we recorded so much material in that time and deliberated long and hard over what came next. We settled on this collection for our next outing. Special thanks to Dean and Joe who have been with me every step of the way, they are incredible producers in their own right and I’m eternally proud and grateful for them both. The band has really evolved in this time, I’m a lucky fucker to be surrounded by such a talented bunch."

Sam Fender's People Watching album artwork. Picture: Press

Sam Fender's People Watching album tracklist:

1. People Watching

2. Nostalgia’s Lie

3. Chin Up

4. Wild Long Lie

5. Arm’s Length

6. Crumbling Empire

7. Little Bit Closer

8. Rein Me In

9. TV Dinner

10. Something Heavy

11. Remember My Name

Pre-order Sam Fender's third album People Watching here.

The news comes as Sam Fender has been nominated for two BRIT Awards, with nods in the Alternative/Rock act and Artist of the Year categories.

Fans can vote for the North Shields singer for best Alternative/Rock act here.

After finishing 2024 with sold-out UK People Watching tour dates, Fender plans to embark on more dates across Europe and the States for 2025, which will included a return to Britain and huge stadium shows for the summer.

The Seventeen Going Under singer will play a headline show at London Stadium on 6th June, before heading back to St. James' Park, the home of Newcastle United, to play three sold out dates on the 12th, 14th and 16th June.

Tickets for London Stadium are available to buy here.

