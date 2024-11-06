Sam Fender says new album "took some working out" after Seventeen Going Under

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter has talked about the making of his third studio album in a new post.

Sam Fender has revealed he wasn't immediately sure which direction to go in with his new album.

The North Shields singer-songwriter is preparing to release his third album and the follow-up to his 2021 release Seventeen Going Under, and he told his fans it took some time to work out where "the hell" to go next.

Sharing footage of himself in the studio to his People Watching track, he shared: "We spent this spring in LA with legend Adam Granduciel @thewarondrugs piecing together the new record.

"Some of the songs had been rattling round in my head for a while so there was material I’d written in Newcastle and London already. Figuring out where the hell to go after 17 took some working out but I got there in the end."

Fender previously confirmed that his third studio album is complete and "mastered".

Sharing a series of photos and videos from the making of the record on Instagram, the Geordie singer wrote: “mastered x."

See his post below:

After launching a live countdown on his website, the Play God singer announced the details of his 2024 People Watching UK & Ireland tour dates as well as European dates for 2025.

His December tour will include shows at Manchester's Co-op Live and The O2, London, plus a homecoming gig at Newcastle's Utilita Arena, where fans who were local residents were prioritised with a special invite.

See Sam Fender's 2024 UK & Ireland People Watching Tour dates:

2nd December – 3Arena, Dublin

4th December – First Direct Arena, Leeds

6th December – Co-Op Live, Manchester

7th December - Co-op Live, Manchester - NEW SHOW ADDED

10th December – The O2, London

12th December - The O2, London - NEW SHOW ADDED

13th December – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

16th December – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

17th December - OVO Hydro Glasgow - NEW SHOW ADDED

20th December – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Meanhwile, Sam Fender's official website still has a countdown clock, which suggests his fans will be hearing about his third studio album in less than a week.

So far, he's debuted two new songs from the as-yet-untitled record, Nostalgia's Lie and People Watching, which he first played at his intimate pre-Boardmasters gig at Plymouth Pavillions in August.

Listen to People Watching live, which he later performed at Boardmasters, below:

Live at Boardmasters ::: 10.08.2024

It's been a longer wait for album number three after the release of 2019's Hypersonic Missiles and 2021's Seventeen Going Under, which both scored a number one on the UK Albums Chart.

However, the singer-songwriter revealed that he didn't want to rush the record if it was going to be "s***".

Speaking on Sky Arts' Johnson and Knopfler's Music Legends, he explained: "We have been recording and recording and making loads of stuff but it got to the point where I thought, ‘We don’t need to get this out yet. We need to get it right’."

The BRITs Critics Choice winner added: “For the second one we rushed to get that out and the third one we started rushing and I thought, ‘No, we have got to take the time’.

“I want to do the best I possibly can. I’d rather it be late and great than early and s****.

“What we have got so far I am absolutely over the moon with but I want to give it that bit more time and more thought.”

Sam Fender - Will We Talk LIVE for Radio X

