Sam Fender collabs with Newcastle Utd to auction Carabao Cup football shirts for charity

Sam Fender with Newcastle United's Carabao Cup shirt inset. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images, Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The bespoke football shirts have been worn by Newcastle F.C. players during their Carabao Cup bid.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sam Fender has teamed up with his beloved Newcastle United F.C to auction Carabao Cup shirts for a good cause.

The special football shirts - which have been worn by the team during the tournament and witnessed their quarter-final victory against Brentford F.C and their semi final victory against Arsenal - available to own for a few lucky fans.

Funds raised from the shirts, which have a bespoke design bearing Fender's name and the title of his forthcoming album, People Watching, will be donated to programmes that promote education and opportunities for young people across the North East.

Each shirt, which has been match-worn or issued and signed by players, is available to bid on at www.matchwornshirt.com.

Taking to Instagram at the time of their match against Arsenal on Tuesday 7th Januaury, the North Shields singer-songwriter explained: "In tonight's Carabao Cup fixture against Arsenal, the lads will again be wearing shirts with a design in support of @sam_fender's upcoming People Watching album 🎶

"A selection of match-worn and match-issued, signed shirts from the quarter-final fixture are up for auction now on matchwornshirt.com with the proceeds going towards [Newcastle United Foundation] community projects".

Read more:

Having wrapped up a stellar arena tour last month, it won't be long until Fender gets on the pitch himself.

The Seventeen Going Under singer will embark on stadium dates this summer, playing an epic show at the home of West Ham - London Stadium in Stratford on 6th June, before returning to his home turf and Newcastle F.C's home ground for a trio of shows at St. James' Park.

See Sam Fender's 2025 UK stadium dates:

6th June – London Stadium, Stratford (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

12th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ CMAT)

14th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

15th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

Meanwhile, Fender's People Watching album is set for release on 21st February and is available to pre-order here.

So far, Sam has revealed three songs from the album; People Watching, Me & The Dog and Wild Long Lie.

Speaking about the inspiration between the lead single and title track, the BRIT Award-winning musician told his fans: "People Watching is about somebody that was like a surrogate mother to me and passed away last November. I was by her side at the end, slept on a chair next to her.

"It’s about what was going through my head, to and from that place and home."

Sam Fender - People Watching (On Tour 2024)

He added: "It’s kind of ironic because she was the one that gave me the confidence to go on stage, and used to be like ‘why haven’t you mentioned my name in your acceptance speech’. But now an entire song (and album) connects to her. I hope she’s looking down saying ‘about time kid’.”

The single's artwork was taken by the late Tish Murtha – a renowned social South Shields photographerm who documented marginalised communities and working-class life in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Sam Fender's People Watching album artwork. Picture: Press

Sam Fender's People Watching album tracklist:

1. People Watching

2. Nostalgia’s Lie

3. Chin Up

4. Wild Long Lie

5. Arm’s Length

6. Crumbling Empire

7. Little Bit Closer

8. Rein Me In

9. TV Dinner

10. Something Heavy

11. Remember My Name

People Watching is Fenders third studio album and follows his number one albums Hypersonic Missiles (2019) and Seventeen Going Under (2021).

Sam Fender Seventeen Going Under - Track by Track

Read more: