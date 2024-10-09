Listen to Sam Fender's People Watching live

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter snuck out his live Boardmasters performance of the single, which is set to appear on his third studio album.

Sam Fender has shared the audio from his live performance of People Watching.

The unlisted clip was shared last month with the title, "Live at Boardmasters" and the date "10.08.2024".

In the audio, which is set against an image of Fender headlining the festival, the North Shields singer-songwriter tells the crowd: "We got a new album coming. We've been working on it for f***ing ages and I'm really, really happy to say we're starting to get to the end of it now and I can't wait for yous to hear it."

He adds: "This is a song from that album and it's one of the new songs. It's called People Watching."

Listen to the track here:

Live at Boardmasters ::: 10.08.2024

Meanwhile, Fender has confirmed that his third studio album is complete and "mastered".

Sharing a series of photos and videos from the making of the record on Instagram, the Geordie singer wrote: “mastered x."

The photo and video dump includes Fender with with his guitar around his neck, the recording studio itself, his saxophonist Johnny Blue Hat and The War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel on keys, plus live footage of Fender on stage.

See his post below:

The update comes not long after the star shared a teaser of a new song on his Instagram Story.

Sam Fender teases new music

It's been a longer wait for album number three after the release of 2019's Hypersonic Missiles and 2021's Seventeen Going Under, which both scored a number one on the UK Albums Chart.

However, the singer-songwriter has revealed that he didn't want to rush the record if it was going to be "s***".

Speaking on Sky Arts' Johnson and Knopfler's Music Legends, he explained: "We have been recording and recording and making loads of stuff but it got to the point where I thought, ‘We don’t need to get this out yet. We need to get it right’."

The BRITs Critics Choice winner added: “For the second one we rushed to get that out and the third one we started rushing and I thought, ‘No, we have got to take the time’.

“I want to do the best I possibly can. I’d rather it be late and great than early and s****.

“What we have got so far I am absolutely over the moon with but I want to give it that bit more time and more thought.”

Sam Fender - Will We Talk LIVE for Radio X

