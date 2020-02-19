Sam Fender's finished writing his second album

19 February 2020, 14:54 | Updated: 19 February 2020, 14:56

The Geordie singer-songwriter has revealed he's done writing the follow-up to 2019's Hypersonic Missiles, but he just needs to record it.

Sam Fender has finished working on his second studio album.

The Geordie singer-songwriter scored a No.1 one with his debut, Hypersonic Missiles, in September 2019, and now he's teased its follow-up isn't far behind.

"I think it's done," he told NME. "Well, not recorded. I've written the songs ... there might be one or two songs that'll come along on the way [as well], but yeah: I've just got to start recording."

Fender also gave Radio X an update on his health last week, telling us he's been given the "all clear".

Asked by Steve Ferdinando how his voice was, he replied: "Great man, I've just got the all [clear]."

The Play God singer added: "It's a little bit tired from the flying and the singing on the weekend, but I went in and had it scoped today and [they said] 'you're ready to go back', so I'm back, I'm back!"

Quizzed about his epic duet with Elton John at his 28th Annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, where they sang his Will We Talk? single, Fender gushed: "You know what it is? He just hasn’t lost any of that range and he’s just killing it.

"I was like ‘Aye, he’s probably not going to go for those higher notes’ and he was just ripping it.”

Fender also revealed to Radio X that he's performed some of his album tracks to Elton John when he was invited to tea by the legend in the French Riveria.

Speaking to Gordon Smart about hanging out with Elton, he said: "It was amazing, man. He actually called us yesterday, and the day before, and the day before. I've had three calls off him in three days, [he] just updates about me album."

He added: "He knows more about the industry than most of the industry. He calls us up, and goes 'Right. I'll give you an update. He's my inside man. He's a legend."

