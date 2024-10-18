Brian May hails The Last Dinner Party as "new British rock royalty"

Brian May has praised The Last Dinner Party. Picture: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Queen guitarist sung the band's praises after watching them perform in London this week.

Sir Brian May has described the The Last Dinner Party as "new British Rock Royalty".

The legendary Queen legend was invited to see the band live in London this week by their guitarist Emily Roberts and he praised the baroque rockers for providing him with a "good ol' dose of Rock Tonic".

Taking to Instagram the 77-year old musician shared a photo of himself posing with the Nothing Matters outfit, alongside the caption: "I got to meet the new British Rock Royalty tonight - The Last Dinner Party - and they completely smashed it tonight at the Eventim Apollo. What a great show ! What a joy !!! Thanks Emily for inviting me. That was just what I needed - a good ol' dose of Rock Tonic. Folks, you have to see these guys. Bri”.

In the comments section bassist Georgia Davies replied: "Thank you so much Brian!! We wouldn’t be a band without growing up with your music so it meant so much to us".

Fellow guitarist Roberts added: "It was such an honour to meet you Brian!! Thank you so much for coming, it meant the world to us!!"

The "rock tonic" couldn't have come at a better time for the Bohemian Rhapsody rocker, who revealed in September that he'd suffered from a minor stroke.

He explained too his followers in a video on Instagram: "I hope you’re all well out there. I’m here to bring you first of all some good news. I think good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden - out of the blue - I didn’t have any control over this arm so was a little scary."

The We Will Rock You star also went onto explain that he is OK but had been "grounded" by doctors, who advised him to not do anything which will raise his heart rate.

"So good news is I'm OK. I'm just doing what I'm told, which is nothing," he went on. "So I'm grounded. I'm not allowed to go out. Well, I'm not allowed to fly, not allowed to have planes flying over which will stress me, but I'm good."

Brian May reveals he had a minor stroke

The Last dinner Party also suffered from a bout of illness which saw them axe shows in Lincoln and Cardiff last month "due to a sudden illness within the band".

The Sinner rockers then cancelled four more tour dates in Birmingham, Nottingham, Bristol, and Southampton, which were due to take place on October 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th respectively.

A post on the band's official X page at the time read: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the difficult decision to cancel our upcoming headline tour dates in Birmingham, Nottingham, Bristol, and Southampton.

"This is due to an unforeseen illness in the band and, following medical advice, we have to prioritise our health at this time."

