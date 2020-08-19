Which Queen songs did John Deacon write?

John Deacon and Freddie Mercury onstage at Earls Court, London on 6 June 1977. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images

He was the no-nonsene bass player who preferred to stay in the background. But John Deacon also wrote some of Queen's most memorable songs.

John Deacon is very much the mystery man of the Queen story. The last to join the group in 1971, he also retired from music severa years after the death of Freddie Mercury and hasn't been involved in Brian May and Roger Taylor's ongoing Queen tours with the singer Adam Lambert.

Queen in 1975: John Deacon, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and Roger Taylor. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Born on 19 August 1951 in Leicester, Deacon joined Queen aged just 20. The youngest of the group, he fitted into the established Queen set up very well, calling himself "Deacon John" on the sleeve-notes of their first album to make himself sound more interesting.

John Deacon performing with Queen during the Works tour in 1984. Picture: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images

By the time of the band's third album Sheer Heart Attack, he was contributing songs too. Here are some of the highlights from the John Deacon/Queen songbook.