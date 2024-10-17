Will Queen release new music?

17 October 2024, 12:00

Queen + Adam Lambert in 2020
Queen + Adam Lambert in 2020. Picture: Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty

Drummer Roger Taylor has teased the possibility of the legendary band making new material.

Queen have discussed the topic of releasing new music.

The rock legends haven't released new material since 1995's Made In Heaven, which was released four years after the death of their iconic frontman Freddie Mercury in 1991.

However, drummer Roger Taylor, 75, has recently revealed he and guitarist Brian May, 77, "might" just give fans some new material.

“I think we might," the legendary sticksman told Uncut magazine.

“Brian and myself were talking the other day, and we both said that if we feel we have some good material, why not?

“We can still play. We can still sing. So I don’t see why not.”

The We Will Rock You icons have been successfully touring with Adam Lambert since 2012 with their tours, but Brian May has previously shared doubts that the American Idol runner-up would actually appear on a record with the band due to the fans.

In an interview with Total Guitar magazine last year, he admitted: “We have been in the studio. We did knock a few ideas around in the middle of one of those tours. But it just never quite reached the place where we felt it was going to be right. So we haven't pursued it that far.

"I really don't know. But I think there's a bit of a barrier there. I think if people see Queen on a record label, they still want it to be Freddie singing. It could be Jesus Christ on it, but they'd still want Freddie, and I don't blame people for that.

"There are people on Instagram who get annoyed with me, 'Why are you still carrying on without Freddie?' And I go, 'Don't tell me what I should do! I do what I feel I should be doing.'”

The Bohemian Rhapsody guitarist added: “There are people who like we shouldn't even be going on stage without Freddie. But I think that would have been very sad, and that's not what Freddie would have wanted either. He would have wanted us to continue developing. And of course, because we are continuing and developing, it keeps his legacy alive."

