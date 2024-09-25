Primal Scream unveil two new singles Ready To Go Home & The Centre Cannot Hold

Primal Scream have shared new music. Picture: Adam Peter Johnson

By Jenny Mensah

Hear the next two songs to come from the band's forthcoming 12th studio album, Come Ahead.

Primal Scream have today shared two new songs, Ready To Go Home and The Centre Cannot Hold.

The tracks are the offerings from the band's 12th studio album, Come Ahead, which is set for release on 8th November 2024.

Speaking of the funk-laden Ready To Go Home, which is described as the album's opening statement of intent, frontman Bobby Gillespie said: “It’s dark, but it’s also up, full of humour. After I wrote it, I sang it to my dad the night before he died. It was just me and him in the hospital. His body had given up. I think, when you get old and tired and your body just goes, ‘I’ve had enough. Time to go.’ I was trying to write about that feeling, I don’t know why - maybe I was feeling tired myself. Sometimes I do. When I wrote this song I was thinking, there must be a point in your life where you think, time to go home.”

Watch the official video for the track, which is an extension of the band's Come Ahead album artwork.

Primal Scream - Ready To Go Home (Official Video)

On The Centre Cannot Hold, Gillespie said: “I have no idea what inspired this song. Is it poking a withering finger at the “lifestyle” delusion? Is it a satire about the new religion of wellness? Well, the verses, at least. Is it a joyful mocking of lovers drowning in their own narcissism? Is it an attack on the extreme centre of political discourse? Or is it about the impossibility of truly knowing another person? We live behind so many masks.”

Primal Scream - The Centre Cannot Hold (Official Audio)

Come Ahead, marks the band's first studio album in eight years, following 2016's Chaosmosis.

The record includes 11 new songs, including the previously released Deep Dark Waters and Love Insurrection, which is available to listen to here:

Primal Scream - Love Insurrection (Official Visualiser)

The album's artwork was created using a photograph of Gillespie’s late father, Robert Gillespie Senior, by Turner Prize nominated artist Jim Lambie.

Bobby’s father remains deeply respected for his lifelong commitment to campaigning for social justice, and themes of class run through the album.

“There is a message of hope in the record,” says Bobby Gillespie “but it’s tempered with an acceptance of the worst side of human nature.”

Primal Scream's Come Ahead album artwork. Picture: Press

Come Ahead Tracklisting:

1. Ready To Go Home

2. Love Insurrection

3. Heal Yourself

4. Innocent Money

5. Melancholy Man

6. Love Ain't Enough

7. Circus Of Life

8. False Flags

9. Deep Dark Waters

10. The Centre Cannot Hold

11. Settler's Blues

Next month sees Primal Scream perform their first live shows of the year as special guests to Alice Cooper.

The band are also set for a major festival performance at Corona Capital in Mexico City, with more live activity soon to be announced.

Primal Scream's 2024 Live Dates:

14th October - Glasgow, Ovo Hydro (supporting Alice Cooper)

16th October - Birmingham Utilita Arena (supporting Alice Cooper)

17th October - Manchester AO Arena (supporting Alice Cooper)

18th October - Leeds First Direct Arena (supporting Alice Cooper)

16th November - Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, MX

Primal Scream play Movin' On Up at South Facing Fest

