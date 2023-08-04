What are Primal Scream's biggest songs?

Using chart positions, Spotify streams and YouTube views, Radio X takes a look at the most popular tunes from Bobby Gillespie and co...

Primal Scream - Movin' On Up Primal Scream - Movin' on Up (Official HD Video) The opening track of the landmark Screamadelica album, Moving On Up was later issued as the lead song on the Dixie Narco EP in January 1992, where it reached No 11 in the charts and was certitifed Gold by the BPI. It's the Scream's most-streamed track on Spotify with over 88 million listens and a touch under 2 million views on YouTube.

Primal Scream - Rocks Primal Scream - Rocks (Official Video) Rocks re-introduced the band to the public after a two year gap in releases - smashing into the UK charts at No 7. It's had 58 million streams on Spotify and 5.8 million views on YouTube, making it Primal Scream's most-watched video.

Primal Scream - Loaded Primal Scream - Loaded (Official Video) The track that made Primal Scream in February 1990, turning them from a retro indie guitar band into the leaders of the dance rock wave of the new decade. It only made No 16 in the charts, but was still awarded Silver status, and it's since had 56 million streams across two different versions and just under 2.5 million video views.

Primal Scream - Country Girl Primal Scream - Country Girl (Official Video) Primal Scream's highest charting single in the UK, making number 5 in May 2006. The lead single from Riot City Blues, the Stones-influenced tune has had 17 million streams on Spotify and just under 100k video views on YouTube.

Primal Scream - Jailbird Primal Scream - Jailbird (Official Video) The opening song from 1994's Give Out But Don't Give Up album, Jailbird only made No 29 when released as a single, but in the digital age, it's been viewed over a million times and streamed 7.5 million times.

Primal Scream - Come Together Primal Scream - Come Together (Official Video) After getting a radical remix by Terry Farley in August 1990, this Screamadelica track has only gained in popularity over years, with 6.5 million streams and 1.5 million views on YouTube.

Primal Scream - Some Velvet Morning Primal Scream, Kate Moss - Some Velvet Morning (Official Video) This collaboration with supermodel Kate Moss was included on the 2002 album Evil Heat. Despite not making the top 40 at the time, it's been streamed 3.3 million times and watched 3.5 million times.

Primal Scream - Higher Than The Sun Primal Scream - Higher Than the Sun (Official Video) This blissed-out single was issued in June 1991, just before the release of the Screamadelica album. It's been watched on YouTube over 80,000 times and streamed on Spotify 5.5 million times.

Primal Scream - Velocity Girl Primal Scream - Velocity Girl (Remastered) [Official Video] This early Scream tune was released as the b-side to the band's second single, Crystal Crescent, and the track gained notoriety after being included on the NME's influential C86 compilation in 1986. In 2019 the track was reissued with a new video and has gained 1.8 million listens on Spotify.