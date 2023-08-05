Primal Scream bring set Loaded with light and love to South Facing Festival 2023

Primal Scream Perform At Crystal Palace Bowl
Primal Scream played a pitch perfect set at Crystal Palace Bowl. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Bobby Gillespie and co played a blinding set at Crystal Palace Bowl this Friday. Find out what went down and what was on the setlist.

Primal Scream played an uplifting set at South Facing Festival 2023.

After supporting performances from special guests Sonic Cathedral, Black Angels and The Jesus & Mary Chain, the Scottish pysch-rockers took to the stage for a 14-song career spanning set.

Bobby Gillespie and co kicked things off by taking Crystal Palace to church with their self-proclaimed "gospel song" and Screamadelica opener Movin' On Up, flanked of course by a pitch-perfect choir.

Primal Scream play Movin' On Up at South Facing Fest

Next, came a collection of tracks from throughout their career including Can't Go Back and Suicide Bomb from their 2008 Beautiful Future album, 2013 and It's Alright, It's OK from 2013's More Light and Jailbird and Free from 1994's Give Out But Don't Give Up.

However, there's no doubt as to the effect of those Screamadelica favourites among the crowd, with Come Together doing exactly what it says on the tin, uniting the audience in one perfect song.

Loaded of course still sounds as good as the day it was released, with the iconic anthem transporting the crowd right back to the 90s.

Prima Scream play Loaded at South Facing Fest 2023

Country Girl also brought on one of the biggest singalongs of the night, with the 2006 Riot City Blues hit reminding us all to "keep on keeping on".

The Scottish rockers brought their set to a triumphant close with an energetic rendition of their Rocks anthem, playing out the classic 1994 Stones-esque hit to the satiated London crowd.

Primal Scream's setlist at South Facing Festival on 4th August 2023:

1. Movin' on Up

2. Can't Go Back

3. 2013

4. Sideman

5. Deep Hit of Morning Sun

6. Big Jet Plane

7. Free

8. It's Alright, It's OK

9. Suicide Bomb

10. Come Together

11. Jailbird

12. Loaded

13. Country Girl

14. Rocks

Primal Scream play Rocks at South Facing Fest 2023

