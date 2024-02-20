Alice Cooper's 2024 UK dates: tickets, support and more

Alice Cooper press. Picture: Jenny Risher/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Poison icon is set to embark on six UK dates this year. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Alice Cooper has announced UK tour dates for 2024.

The icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is returning to the UK this October and has announced arena dates at the likes of Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, with dates that culminate in two shows at London's Eventim Apollo.

Primal Scream, will join Alice for the tour, in all cities except London, while former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock will be Alice’s special guest and up and coming acclaimed punks The Meffs will support.

Alice Cooper's UK dates for 2024. Picture: Press

His Too Close For Comfort tour, which brings fans closer than ever to Alice with giant video screens blending the live action with pre-recorded scenes to delve deeper into Alice’s world.

Fans can expect snakes, guillotines, monsters and more wreaking havoc on stage nightly.

Classics like Under My Wheels, I’m Eighteen, Schools Out, Poison, Billion Dollar Babies, and No More Mr Nice Guy will appear as staples on the setlist, alongside surprises every night, effortlessly drawn from one the greatest catalogues in rock and roll.

See Alice Cooper's 2024 UK dates:

Monday 14th October 2024: Glasgow Ovo Arena

Wednesday 16th October 2024: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Thursday 17th October 2024: Manchester AO Arena

Friday 18th October 2024: Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 20th October 2024: London Eventim Apollo

Monday 21st October 2024 - London Eventim Apollo

How to buy tickets to Alice Cooper's 2024 UK dates:

AEG Presents, AXS, Ticketmaster and venue pre-sales take place on Thursday 22nd February 10am.

Artist and Three pre-sales take place onWednesday 21st February 10am.

Tickets for on general sale this Friday 23rd February from 10am here.