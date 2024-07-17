Primal Scream return with 12th studio album Come Ahead and Love Insurrection single

Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie. Picture: Adam Peter Johnson

By Jenny Mensah

The news marks the Scottish band's first new music since 2016. Listen to their new single here.

Primal Scream have announced the details of their 12th album, which set for release on 8th November 2024.

Come Ahead is the latest studio effort to come from the Scottish band, marking their first new music in eight years since 2016's Chaosmosis.

The record includes 11 new songs, including Love Insurrection, the first cut to be taken from the record, which is available to listen to here:

Bobby Gillespie said of the news: "I'm very excited about this album in a way that you would be making your first record. If there was an overall theme to Come Ahead it might be one of conflict, whether inner or outer. There is also a thread of compassion running through the album. The title is a Glaswegian term. If someone threatens to fight you, you say, ‘come ahead!’ It’s redolent of the indomitable spirit of the Glaswegian, and the album itself shares that aggressive attitude and confidence. They have a word for this up there, gallus. Come Ahead’s quite a cheeky title too."

The album's artwork was created using a photograph of Gillespie’s late father, Robert Gillespie Senior, by Turner Prize nominated artist Jim Lambie.

Bobby’s father remains deeply respected for his lifelong commitment to campaigning for social justice, and themes of class run through the album.

“There is a message of hope in the record,” says Bobby Gillespie “but it’s tempered with an acceptance of the worst side of human nature.”

Primal Scream's Come Ahead album artwork. Picture: Press

The album is released physically on double vinyl and CD with a limited mirrorboard gatefold double silver vinyl available at HMV and indie stores, plus a limited mirrorboard gatefold double red vinyl and an exclusive t-shirt available on the official album store here.

Come Ahead Tracklisting:

1. Ready To Go Home

2. Love Insurrection

3. Heal Yourself

4. Innocent Money

5. Melancholy Man

6. Love Ain't Enough

7. Circus Of Life

8. False Flags

9. Deep Dark Waters

10. The Centre Cannot Hold

11. Settler's Blues

October will see Primal Scream perform their first live shows of 2024 as special guests to Alice Cooper at a series of gigs across the UK including Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, Manchester’s AO Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena.

The band are also set for a major festival performance at Corona Capital in Mexico City with more live activity is soon to be announced.

Primal Scream's 2024 Live Dates:

14th October - Glasgow, Ovo Hydro (supporting Alice Cooper)

16th October - Birmingham Utilita Arena (supporting Alice Cooper)

17th October - Manchester AO Arena (supporting Alice Cooper)

18th October - Leeds First Direct Arena (supporting Alice Cooper)

16th November - Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, MX