Primal Scream return unveil new single Deep Dark Waters

Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie. Picture: Adam Peter Johnson

By Jenny Mensah

Watch the Douglas Hart-directed video for the song, which is the next take to come from the band's 12th studio album, Come Ahead.

Primal Scream have today shared their new single, Dark Waters.

The track is the next cut to be taken from the Scottish band's forthcoming 12th studio album, Come Ahead, which is set for release on 8th November 2024.

Watch the official video for the new single, which was directed by renowned filmmaker Douglas Hart, below:

Primal Scream - Deep Dark Waters (Official Visualiser)

Speaking about the song, frotnman Bobby Gillespie said: “Deep Dark Waters is influenced by the writings of Franco ‘Bifo’ Berardi. It contains a warning from history. “Those who do not learn from the past are condemned to repeat it”.

Hart has created music videos for the band since 1991 and his connection with Gillespie goes all the way back to The Jesus and Mary Chain, where he played drums in the group and on the band’s classic debut album Psychocandy.

Come Ahead marks Primal Scream's first studio album in eight years since 2016's Chaosmosis.

The record includes 11 new songs, including Love Insurrection, the first cut to be taken from the album, which is available to listen to here:

Primal Scream - Love Insurrection (Official Visualiser)

The album's artwork was created using a photograph of Gillespie’s late father, Robert Gillespie Senior, by Turner Prize nominated artist Jim Lambie.

Bobby’s father remains deeply respected for his lifelong commitment to campaigning for social justice, and themes of class run through the album.

“There is a message of hope in the record,” says Bobby Gillespie “but it’s tempered with an acceptance of the worst side of human nature.”

Primal Scream's Come Ahead album artwork. Picture: Press

Pre-order Primal Scream's Come Ahead album here.

Come Ahead Tracklisting:

1. Ready To Go Home

2. Love Insurrection

3. Heal Yourself

4. Innocent Money

5. Melancholy Man

6. Love Ain't Enough

7. Circus Of Life

8. False Flags

9. Deep Dark Waters

10. The Centre Cannot Hold

11. Settler's Blues

Bobby Gillespie said on the news of their latest release: "I'm very excited about this album in a way that you would be making your first record. If there was an overall theme to Come Ahead it might be one of conflict, whether inner or outer. There is also a thread of compassion running through the album. The title is a Glaswegian term. If someone threatens to fight you, you say, ‘come ahead!’ It’s redolent of the indomitable spirit of the Glaswegian, and the album itself shares that aggressive attitude and confidence. They have a word for this up there, gallus. Come Ahead’s quite a cheeky title too."

The album is released physically on double vinyl and CD with a limited mirrorboard gatefold double silver vinyl available at HMV and indie stores, plus a limited mirrorboard gatefold double red vinyl and an exclusive t-shirt available on the official album store here.

October will see Primal Scream perform their first live shows of 2024 as special guests to Alice Cooper at a series of gigs across the UK including Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, Manchester’s AO Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena.

The band are also set for a major festival performance at Corona Capital in Mexico City with more live activity is soon to be announced.

Primal Scream's 2024 Live Dates:

14th October - Glasgow, Ovo Hydro (supporting Alice Cooper)

16th October - Birmingham Utilita Arena (supporting Alice Cooper)

17th October - Manchester AO Arena (supporting Alice Cooper)

18th October - Leeds First Direct Arena (supporting Alice Cooper)

16th November - Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, MX

Primal Scream play Movin' On Up at South Facing Fest

