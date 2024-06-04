Pixies share double A-side single You’re So Impatient and Que Sera, Sera

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
4 June 2024, 16:26 | Updated: 4 June 2024, 16:40
Black Francis and co have shared two new songs, which you can listen to here.
Pixies have released new music in the form of a double A-side this week.
You’re So Impatient and Que Sera, Sera mark the band's first new music in two years and according to a press release sees them create "a macabre and cinematic picture of American pop culture".
No need to be impatient, our new track “You’re So Impatient” is out NOW.— PIXIES (@PIXIES) June 3, 2024
There’s more… check out our take on “Que Sera Sera”.
Listen to both songs, check out the new lyric videos and pre-order the limited edition 7” vinyl from our store here: https://t.co/SAu9e6juU9 pic.twitter.com/hw5VONqUjX
Speaking about You’re So Impatient, Black Francis said: "You’re So Impatient’ is a slightly comedic suburban culture moment: there’s this guy, there’s this gal, there’s this tug-of-love dynamic going on. But the backdrop is the mall. And while the mall is crass, it’s also a very zombie, rock ‘n’ roll horror movie setting."
Watch the official video for You're So Impatient below:
Pixies - You're So Impatient (Official Lyric Video)
Meanwhile, Que Sera, Sera is a reimagining of the 1950s hit from Doris Day, which is said to turn the song into a "dark folk tale, told anew through the lens of a sci-fi monster epic".
Watch the official lyric video for Que Sera, Sera below:
Pixies - Que Sera Sera (Official Lyric Video)
If the dark version of the song sounds at all similar, it's because it was originally recordered as part of the soundtrack for the US mystery TV series From.
A limited edition 7″ vinyl pressing of the double A-side tracks is set for release on 19th July, which fans can pre-order here.
This summer, Pixies' world tour comes to the UK, where they will play a sold out show at Glasgow Academy and Halifax's The Piece Hall.
The Where Is My Mind? rockers will then making a stop down south at London's Victoria Park for LCD Soundsystem's date at All Points East Festival, before playing a set at Victorious Festival the next day.
Visit pixiesmusic.com for the band's full tour dates and to buy available tickets.
Pixies sing Where Is My Mind? at British Summer Time