WATCH: Robbie Williams sings Oasis' Wonderwall in live Instagram karaoke session

22 March 2020, 12:05 | Updated: 22 March 2020, 12:15

See him cover the 1995 Oasis hit during a live Instagram session to entertain his fans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Robbie Williams has covered Oasis banger Wonderwall for his fans.

The former Take That star has hit the headlines this week after taking to Instagram for an impromptu 90-minute karaoke session to cheer up those self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Angles singer asked his 2 million-strong followers for requests and sang songs from across his career, peppered with covers of well-known tracks.

Watch him sing Wonderwall above.

Robbie Williams sings Oasis' Wonderwall in live Instagram session
Robbie Williams sings Oasis' Wonderwall in live Instagram session. Picture: Instagram/Robbie Williams

It's not the first time the British crooner has tackled a Liam Gallagher-sung track either, choosing to sing his solo track, For What It's Worth, last year.

But it's not just been Robbie Williams giving Oasis songs an outing this week.

This weekend saw Liam Gallagher use his pipes for good by transforming Oasis hits Wonderwall, Supersonic and Champagne Supernova to Wonderwash, Soapersonic and Champagne Soapernova in order to encourage people to wash their hands.

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers also went viral for washing his hands while singing Mr. Brightside.

The Las Vegas rocker was urging his fans to keep washing their hands to the chart-topping Hot Fuss track, so he finally decided to practice what he preached, and shared a video to go with it.

See his video here:

These aren't the only celebs to hit social media in a bid to bring people together from across the globe.

The likes of Coldplay's Chris Martin and John Legend have played live gigs on Instagram, U2 legend Bono has shared a song which he was inspired to write due to the pandemic, and Gal Gadot enlisted her celebrity friends to help her sing John Lennon's Imagine.

But by far the most amusing video was an Imagine cover parody video shared by Joe Lycett and his comedy pals.

Watch it here:

