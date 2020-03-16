VIDEO: Brandon Flowers washes hands as he sings The Killers' Mr. Brightside

The Killers frontman shared a video which sees him help battle the coronavirus by washing his hands to their most famous track.

Brandon Flowers has lent a hand in the battle against the coronavirus by showing fans how to wash their hands.

The Killers frontman took to Twitter this morning to share a video of himself at the sink while singing their No. 1 hit, Mr. Brightside.

Watch a clip of the indie rock star practicing what he preaches above.

The Killers' Brandon Flowers sings Mr. Brightside as he washes his hands. Picture: Twitter/The Killers

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas indie rockers shared a statement with the fans about their upcoming Imploding The Mirage world tour last week.

The band are preparing to release their forthcoming album of the same name, which they will support with huge stadium dates across the UK, Europe and now the globe.

However, taking to social media they reassured fans that their plans are still going ahead.

They began: "People of Earth, greetings and salutations. We've been putting this tour together for a long time and we are extremely excited to finally share it with you. We have, of course, been paying close attention to the recent precautionary measures around the world and trust that the coronavirus is expected to follow traditional flu season patterns.”

They added: "We look forward to a great summer of shows. Look after each other - sing the chorus of Mr. Brightside when you wash your hands - and see you this summer!"

See their full tweet here:

The statement comes just as The Killers share Caution, the first single to be taken from their new album.

The song is the lead single to come from their new album, which is set for release on 29 May 2020.

Listen to the single, which features an iconic guitar solo courtesy of the legendary former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, below:

The band's sold out stadium shows come on the back of the band’s triumphant Saturday night headline slot at Glastonbury 2019, where the group treated a rapturous crowd with surprise performances from The Smiths’ Johnny Marr and Pet Shop Boys.

See The Killers' 2020 Imploding The Mirage tour dates:

Thursday 28 May - Falkirk Stadium, Scotland (with Blossoms)

Saturday 30 May - Manchester Emirates Stadium (with Blossoms)

Monday 1 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium (with Blossoms)

Wednesday 3 June - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium (with Blossoms)

Friday 5 June - London Emirates Stadium (with Sam Fender) - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Saturday 6 June - London Emirates Stadium (with Sam Fender)

Tuesday 9 June - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Thursday 11 June - Coventry Ricoh Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Saturday 13 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Tuesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle (with Sam Fender)

Wednesday 17 June - Dublin Malahide Castle (with Sam Fender) - EXTRA DATE ADDED