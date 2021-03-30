Noel Gallagher wishes he played 2009 Oasis Paris gig

By Jenny Mensah

The former guitarist and songsmith of the Manchester band walked away just before they were set to play Rock en Seine in France.

The Manchester rocker is known for calling it quits with the band after a huge row with his brother Liam which involved his brother throwing a guitar at his head just ahead of their planned gig in Paris.

However, looking back the Ballad of the Mighty I singer has admitted he sometimes wishes he'd played the show, because it would have made for a "mad" gig and may have been "the way to go out".

Gallagher is quoted by the Daily Star as saying: "We were getting p***** and fighting and then me going: F*** it, I'm going home, f*** off! With the benefit of time, I don't know whether it would have been better to stay and do the gig which would have been like a monumental, mad f***ing Oasis gig because the fight would have carried on to the stage, maybe not the physical fighting but the verbals between us.

"It would have been a mad gig.

"Sometimes I think: 'I wish I had the memory of that gig.' That would have been the way to go out. But it had to happen."

As the story goes, Oasis prepared to go on stage at Rock En Seine festival in Paris when an argument broke out between the two brothers, with Liam wielding Noel’s guitar around “like an axe”.

It was the last straw for Noel and saw him walk away from the band, leaving the show to be cancelled along with the rest of the tour.

Noel issued a statement: “It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

In another statement a few days later, titled "Tales From The Middle Of Nowhere", Noel added: "The details are not important and of too great a number to list. But I feel you have the right to know that the level of verbal and violent intimidation towards me, my family, friends and comrades has become intolerable. And the lack of support and understanding from my management and band mates has left me with no other option than to get me cape and seek pastures new."

Both Noel and Liam have moved on with successful solo careers, with Noel releasing three studio albums under his High Flying Birds moniker and Liam Gallagher's third LP also in the works.

Asked by a fan on Twitter if the first single from the new record will be a ballad or a rock 'n' roll tune, the Manchester rocker replied: "Always come back with a banger to wake people up".

Always come back with a banger to wake people up — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 9, 2021

Last year also saw the Wall Of Glass singer reveal his new album was "shaping up well" and was expected to land in 2021.

He even went as far as to tease it's title, telling Zane Lowe: " The next one is going to be called Come On You Know, pure positive."Right legit.

"As soon as I get the titles man, we are off."

