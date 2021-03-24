Anaïs Gallagher shoots first celeb portrait series for Coca-Cola

Anaïs Gallagher shoots celeb portraits for Coca-Cola campaign. Picture: Press/Anais Gallagher for Coca-Cola

By Jenny Mensah

The daughter of Noel Gallagher has used her talents to shoot a new campaign for the soft drink including the likes of Roman Kemp and Drag Race UK's Tayce.

Anaïs Gallagher has shot her first celebrity portrait series for Coca-Cola.

The daughter of former Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher has been commissioned as a photographer for the Open That Coca-Cola campaign, which celebrates the indescribable feeling of taking your first sip of the drink.

Anaïs - who Noel Gallagher shares with ex-wife Meg Matthews - has taken photos of the likes of Capital's Roman Kemp, YouTuber and Strictly Come Dancing alum Saffron Barker, recent Dancing On Ice contestant Lady Leshurr, It's A Sin actor Nathaniel Hall and Drag Race UK finalist Tayce.

Anaïs said of her work on the campaign: "Working with Coca-Cola on this shoot was such a fun challenge. I got to use my artistic outlet to bring to life a sensation that’s impossibly hard to put into words. So instead, we captured it in images!”

Anaïs Gallagher has been commissioned by Coca Cola for her first celeb portrait series. Picture: Press/Anaïs Gallagher for Coca-Cola

Roman Kemp, said: “I used to genuinely believe that going AAAAHH! after a sip of Coca-Cola makes it taste better and now, I can’t help but do it!”

Roman Kemp features in the Open That Coca-Cola campaign. Picture: Press/Anaïs Gallagher for Coca-Cola

Drag Race's Tayce, said: “Everyone knows me as that queen that’s bubbly, unique and hard to describe – just like the taste of a Coca-Cola! Honey, that first sip is enough to make you say ‘OOOH!’”

Drag Race UK's Tayce gives face in the Open That Coca-Cola campaign. Picture: Press/Anaïs Gallagher for Coca-Cola

Nathaniel Hall, who played Donald Bassett in It's A Sin, added: “Communicating the feeling of drinking a Coke through facial expressions has been so much fun. And no acting required!”

It's A Sin's Nathaniel Hall is among the stars in the Open That Coca-Cola campaign. Picture: Press/Anaïs Gallagher for Coca-Cola

Laura Moon, Senior Brand Manager for Coca-Cola Great Britain commented: “The Coca-Cola experience has always been indescribable. From the anticipation of the first sip, to that initial taste, all the way to the bottom of the can- it’s a sensation like no other. We’re excited to be partnering with six creatives to bring that unique feeling to life in such a visual way.”

The photo series is part of a wider European campaign, Open That Coca-Cola, which features a TVC scored by Tyler, the Creator.

READ MORE: Anaïs Gallagher dons crown and celebrates 21st birthday with throwback snaps

It's not the only work we've seen from the talented Anais, who has a whole Instagram account dedicated to her photography work so far.

The 21-year-old's famous subjects include her rock star dad, Yungblud, Irish rockers Inhaler, the Stockport five-piece Blossoms and Sam Fender who she shot outside London's iconic Alexandra Palace.

Despite taking up photography, Anaïs still appears in front of the camera, taking part in a lingerie campaign for Bluebella last Christmas.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher's daughter Anaïs Gallagher shares snaps from festive lingerie shoot