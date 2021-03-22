Oasis partner with The 100 Club for limited edition T-shirts

22 March 2021, 15:46 | Updated: 22 March 2021, 16:00

Oasis members Liam and Noel Gallagher in 1995
Oasis have partnered with The 100 Club for limited edition t-shirts. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

The merch will go on sale this Wednesday (24 March) for 24 hours only, with 50% of the proceeds going towards the historic London club.

Oasis have joined forces with The 100 Club to celebrate one of their earliest gigs.

The Manchester rockers are marking the 27th anniversary of their gig at the venue this March by releasing special limited edition T-Shirts, which will help raise funds during lockdown.

The special merch will only be available to order for 24 hours from Wednesday 24 March 9am BST.

Half of the profits raised will go straight to the 100 Club, who like many clubs have had to close their doors during the pandemic.

Alongside the announcement came a reminder of the band's original fee of £250, which is absolutely miniscule compared what it would cost to see them had they still been together today.

A handwritten note from promoter Chris York reads: "The offer for Oasis at the 100 Club is £250.00 + 70% after promoter build in of £150.00.

"PA spec attached. The PA is slightly rustic but it works!! In short, if you want full production play somewhere else. If you want atmosphere play The 100 Club."

He concludes: "Give me a call and we can get this announced to coincide with the reviews of the Water Rats show.

"Chris".

The news comes after it was reported that Liam and Noel Gallagher had registered a joint film production company.

According to The Sun, the brothers have registered the company Kosmic Kyte, which describes its purpose as "motion picture production activities".

The Gallaghers are said to be listed as company directors alongside Alec McKinlay who runs Oasis and Noel’s management company, Ignition.

Liam also appeared to tease the news or at least added fuel to the rumours by writing on Twitter: "There gonna put in the movies there gonna make a big star out of me c’mon you know LG x".

