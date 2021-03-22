Oasis partner with The 100 Club for limited edition T-shirts

Oasis have partnered with The 100 Club for limited edition t-shirts. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

The merch will go on sale this Wednesday (24 March) for 24 hours only, with 50% of the proceeds going towards the historic London club.

Oasis have joined forces with The 100 Club to celebrate one of their earliest gigs.

The Manchester rockers are marking the 27th anniversary of their gig at the venue this March by releasing special limited edition T-Shirts, which will help raise funds during lockdown.

The special merch will only be available to order for 24 hours from Wednesday 24 March 9am BST.

Half of the profits raised will go straight to the 100 Club, who like many clubs have had to close their doors during the pandemic.

To celebrate the 27th anniversary of Oasis’ 1994 @100ClubLondon gig this March, we’ve teamed up with the iconic venue to release a special limited edition T-shirt, available to order for 24 hours only!

T-shirts go on sale 9am UK, Wednesday 24th March: https://t.co/JtG5S3jesc pic.twitter.com/6JkZ1BGjJt — Oasis (@oasis) March 19, 2021

Alongside the announcement came a reminder of the band's original fee of £250, which is absolutely miniscule compared what it would cost to see them had they still been together today.

A handwritten note from promoter Chris York reads: "The offer for Oasis at the 100 Club is £250.00 + 70% after promoter build in of £150.00.

"PA spec attached. The PA is slightly rustic but it works!! In short, if you want full production play somewhere else. If you want atmosphere play The 100 Club."

He concludes: "Give me a call and we can get this announced to coincide with the reviews of the Water Rats show.

"Chris".

The original 100 Club booking from 1994 - only £250!

Oasis/100club T-shirts go on sale this Weds for 24hrs only. The collaboration will help the club raise funds during lockdown... 50% of profits going straight to @100clubLondon. #SupportLiveMusic pic.twitter.com/9xFrv0cKmQ — Oasis (@oasis) March 21, 2021

The news comes after it was reported that Liam and Noel Gallagher had registered a joint film production company.

According to The Sun, the brothers have registered the company Kosmic Kyte, which describes its purpose as "motion picture production activities".

The Gallaghers are said to be listed as company directors alongside Alec McKinlay who runs Oasis and Noel’s management company, Ignition.

Liam also appeared to tease the news or at least added fuel to the rumours by writing on Twitter: "There gonna put in the movies there gonna make a big star out of me c’mon you know LG x".

There gonna put in the movies 🎥 there gonna make a big star ⭐️ out of me c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 17, 2021

