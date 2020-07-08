Liam Gallagher says new album is “shaping up well”

The former Oasis frontman has given fans an update on his third solo studio release and the follow-up to Why Me? Why Not.

Liam Gallagher has given his fans a progress report on his third studio album.

The former Oasis rocker released his debut solo album As You Were in 2017 and its follow-up Why Me? Why Not. 2019, and even released an MTV Unplugged album this year.

With all three entering the UK album charts at number one, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of his third official offering.

Asked by a fan on Twitter if he's writing more on his own for the next record, the Shockwave singer replied: "Yeah it’s shaping up well".

Yeah it’s shaping up well — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2020

READ MORE: Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher write?

It's not the first time Gallagher has talked about his next album, previously revealing in October last year that its title will be Come On You Know.

As reported by BANG Showbiz, speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show, Gallagher revealed: "Yeah. The next one is going to be called Come On You Know, pure positive.

"Right legit.

"As soon as I get the titles man, we are off."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher celebrates third number one album

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

Gallagher has worked with writing teams for some of the songs on his last two albums, including Greg Kurstin - who has also worked with Adele and Foo Fighters.

Speaking about his writing ability back in 2017 he revealed that he uses writing teams because he "can't write big songs".

“It is what it is, mate,” he told the Evening Standard. “I didn’t write Live Forever but as soon as I sang it, I made it my own. I class myself as a rock’n’roll singer who writes the odd tune now and again. And that is it. I’m not going out saying I’m Bob Dylan.”

“Ideally, you want to do it yourself,” the Wall Of Glass singer added. “But I can’t write those fucking big songs. I’m limited. My verses are up there, but I just can’t do that next bit.”

QUIZ: Do you know the words to Songbird by Liam Gallagher?