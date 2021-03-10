Liam Gallagher weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview

The former Oasis frontman shared wry comments about families airing their dirty laundry in the midst of his own estranged relationship with his brother Noel.

Liam Gallagher has shared his take on the fall out from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview.

The pair have hit the headlines ever since their sit down with Oprah Winfrey was aired in the UK this Monday (8 March) on ITV, with people from all walks of life sharing their thoughts online.

Now the former Oasis frontman has shared a wry take on The Royal Family drama, while hinting at his own estranged relationship with his brother Noel.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday 10 March, the Some Might Say singer wrote: "Family’s airing there dirty washing in public is so embarrassing I mean c’mon you know LG x (sic)".

Family’s airing there dirty washing in public is so embarrassing I mean c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 10, 2021

The Manchester rocker's comments were most likely sarcastic when his rift with his brother Noel has been so well publicised.

Meanwhile, Gallagher isn't the only musician of note to share their thoughts on the interview, with Meghan's fellow American Beyoncé Knowles showing her support for the Suits star.

Taking to her official website, she wrote: "Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you."

The news comes after Piers Morgan left his role at Good Morning Britain amid his coverage of the interview.

Speaking outside his home in London this morning, Morgan told Sky News: "I don't believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she's done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible.

"If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it."

He added: "I think it's fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they've cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge."

