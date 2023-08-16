Former Oasis guitarist Bonehead reveals he's been in touch with Noel Gallagher "recently"

Bonehead says he's been in contact with Noel Gallagher. Picture: 1. Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty 2. Matt Crocket/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The ex-rhythm guitarist of the Manchester band told a fan he'd reached out to the former Oasis guitarist and songsmith.

Bonehead has been in contact with Noel Gallagher.

The former Oasis rhythm guitarist, who's real name is Paul Arthurs, is best known as one of the founding members of the Manchester Britpop band and now still plays guitar with Liam Gallagher onstage.

His close bond with the former frontman has never been disputed, but when recently quizzed if he'd spoken to guitarist and songsmith Noel, he revealed he had "r ecently"been in touch.

Recently — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) August 12, 2023

The exchange will no doubt set tongues wagging about a possible Oasis reunion in 2024 to mark the 30th anniversary of the Definitely Maybe, which was released on 29th August 1994.

Bonehead previously shared his thoughts about a reunion, telling Radio X it's not up to him, but his guitar bag and plectrums were packed and ready.

"Never say never, I would say," he mused on our special Bonehead's Bank Holiday show. "Realistically? I don't know. Liam's got his solo career. As has Noel. I don't know, you're asking the wrong person. But I'd love to see it."

He went on: "Some days you wake up and think Nah, there's no need for it. It's been done. But when I'm on stage with Liam Gallagher as a solo artist, and I come out and we play Rock 'N' Roll Star and the place erupts. People are bouncing higher and harder than they did at some of the gigs back in the day.

"I look at that first ten rows when I'm playing an arena with Liam, and they're like 16 or 17 years of age. These people weren't even born until well into Oasis' career.

"So if there was a reunion, wouldn't it be worth it for them? To come and witness that band? In that sense it would be worth just one gig next year for those kids at the front, who are jumping and bouncing at Liam's gigs."

Bonehead joked: "You hear that Liam? You hear that Noel?"

However, Bonehead, also made the point that he may have a fight on his hands when it came to which guitarist would actually return for the reunion, given he was only in the band up until 1999.

"See that bag under there? Plectrums in there. I'm ready, got me dancing shoes.

“People have said to me, would you do it? But, then again shouldn't Gem [Archer] do it? Gem was actually in Oasis longer than I was. Who should do it? It could cause wars."

