Here's what Liam Gallagher played at his intimate KOKO London gig...

Liam Gallagher played a special set in Camden this week. Picture: 1. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images 2. Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis legend played an intimate set at the Camden venue to celebrate his Knebworth 22 live album with Bonehead returning to the stage. Get the setlist here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher played an extra special set at KOKO London last night (Wednesday 9th August).

Taking to the stage at the iconic Camden venue to celebrate his new live album, Knebworth 22, the former Oasis frontman treated fans to hits from across his solo career as well as favourites from the Britpop band with Bonehead also making his return to the UK stage.

After kicking things off with Morning Glory and Rock n Roll Star, Gallagher rattled through his huge solo hits such as Wall Of Glass and Shockwave.

Liam Gallagher performs Wall Of Glass at KOKO London

READ MORE: How Live Forever became Liam Gallagher's favourite Oasis song

His modern classic (and Eric Cantona's favourite) Once provided one of the special moments amongst his set, but nothing quite beats an Oasis singalong in full swing and the crowd did not disappoint when Liam sang the likes of Stand By Me, Slide Away, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Wonderwall.

Returning for an encore, Liam then treated fans to the likes of Roll With It and - his personal favourite - Live Forever, before ending on a cover of Jimi Hendrix's - Are You Experienced? and sending his fans home fully satisfied.

Liam Gallagher's Knebworth 22 live album is released this Friday 11th August.

See his setlist below:

Liam Gallagher sings Slide Away at KOKO London

Liam Gallagher's setlist at KOKO, London on 9th August 2023:

1. Morning Glory (Oasis song)

2. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Oasis song)

3. Wall of Glass

4. Shockwave

5. Better Days

6. Stand by Me (Oasis song)

7. Roll It Over (Oasis song)

8. Slide Away (Oasis song)

9. More Power

10. Diamond in the Dark

11. Paper Crown

12. The River

13. Once

14. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)

15. Wonderwall (Oasis song)

Encore:

16. Roll With It (Oasis song)

17. Live Forever (Oasis song)

18. Are You Experienced? (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher teases plans to celebrate Definitely Maybe "all over the world"