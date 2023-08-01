Noel Gallagher: I'm not "cut out" to command the stage like Chris Martin and Bono

Coldplay's Chris Martin, Noel Gallagher and U2 frontman Bono. Picture: 1. Ole Jensen/Getty Images 2. Gus Stewart/Redferns 3. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The former Oasis rocker admitted he hasn't got the same stage presence as the Coldplay singer and U2 frontman, but said his songs are larger than life for him.

Noel Gallagher believes only some artists like Coldplay's Chris Martin and U2 frontman Bono have the 'It' factor that allows them to command crowds while performing on stage.

The former Oasis rocker spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell ahead of his headline show at On The Beach Brighton on Sunday (30th July) and discussed everything from how he prepares for live performances to being able to give crowds a transcendental experience while on stage.

"Some people are cut out for that kind of thing," he reflected. "Chris Martin for example, can do that thing with the crowd. Bono can do that thing with the crowd. I can't. I'm not interested in it."

When the Radio X DJ countered his stance, using the way his fans react to the likes of Don't Look Back In Anger live an example, Gallagher replied: "Yeah well that's the song. I mean. That song's bigger than me. [...] That song will be around long after I'm gone.

"So those big songs like that and Wonderwall... I don't feel like I have to be larger than life."

"I mean people are here to see me," he added. "They know who I am. They know what I'm like. There's nothing better on this beach today than being me and that's it.... And that's what you pay for and that's what you get."

The 56-year-old rocker may think he lacks a certain stage presence, but he certainly demonstrated the Don't Look Back In Anger effect when he allowed the crowds at On The Beach to sing the song in its entirety.

Watch the moment he closed the set with his 1996 anthem courtesy of @queondapats below:

Crowds sing Don't Look Back In Anger at Noel Gallagher On The Beach Brighton

Noel Gallagher has previously referred to the song as his "Hey Jude" because he can never take it off his setlist.

He mused: "It is difficult putting together a set list, because you kind of think, 'Am I done with that song? How many more times am I gonna play it?'

"You're kind of obliged to at least give it a go. Don't Look Back in Anger - I don't think I'd be allowed out of the venue if I didn't play that. It's kind of like my Hey Jude."

