Liam Gallagher has spoken out on whether there will be an Oasis reunion between him and his brother Noel in 2022. Get the latest.

Will Oasis ever reunite? It's a question that's been ringing on the ears of music fans since the band first split in 2009.

Liam and Noel Gallagher have either been either estranged or at loggerheads ever since Noel threw in the towel just before their Rock en Seine gig.

Despite this, speculation has always been rife surrounding a reunion with the brothers every year and 2022 is no different. Fans continue to search the terms 'Are Oasis getting back together?' 'Will Oasis reunite in 2022?' and even "Will Oasis play Glastonbury?'

So what's the latest with Oasis and will the Manchester band ever reunite?

Get the latest updates from the former Manchester band in 2022.

Will Oasis reunite in 2022?

So far, there's absolutely no sign of Oasis reuniting, with former frontman Liam Gallagher taking to Twitter on 20th January to write: "And just a heads up oasis ain’t reforming not this Wk anyway LG x"

And just a heads up oasis ain’t reforming not this Wk anyway LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 20, 2022

Liam Gallagher has previously confused fans on whether he wants an Oasis reunion. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

What else has Liam said about a reunion?

What hasn't Liam said? Fans would be forgiven for holding out hope about an Oasis reunion, since Liam Gallagher has often teased fans about whether he wants it to happen over the years.

In 2020, the Wall Of Glass singer caused a stir when he claimed he and Noel had been offered the huge sum of £100 million to reunite, but his brother declined. Noel later denied the claims.

Taking to Twitter Liam wrote: "Wahey we’re getting back together Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as f*** he’s doing it for nothing me being a desperate c*** and have f*** all else going for himself I’m doing it for the cash c’mon you know LG x".

Wahey we’re getting back together Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as fuck he’s doing it for nothing me being a desperate cunt and have fuck all else going for himself I’m doing it for the cash c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 3, 2020

He then added: "We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG".

We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 3, 2020

That's not the only time Liam seemed up for a reunion recently. In May 2021, asked by a fan on Twitter how hopeful he is about performing with his ex bandmates once again, he replied: "More than ever".

More than ever — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2020

Clearly the Paper Crown singer was in a good mood that day as he reached out to his estranged brother on his 53rd birthday, writing: "Happy birthday Rkid have a good 1 love you long time LG x".

Happy birthday Rkid have a good 1 love you long time LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2020

Liam's teasing didn't stop there last year. Taking to Twitter on Sunday 7th June, the Liam also claimed Oasis had "unfinished business".

That’s why oasis have unfinished business the verve equalised and want a straightener — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 7, 2020

It's not immediately clear what Liam was referring to when praising The Verve, but he sure got his followers talking about Oasis once again.

Noel Gallagher has always been against an Oasis reunion. Picture: Press/Matt Crockett

What has Noel said about an Oasis reunion?

Noel Gallagher has been resoundingly against an Oasis reunion saying he purely doesn't "feel like" it.

Asked about the chance of a reunion last May, he told Australia's The Project on Channel 10: "The legacy of the band is set in stone. If people have seen us, they'll understand what all the fuss is about. If you didn't see us, then that's tough cos I've never seen The Beatles or the Sex Pistols."

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "People ask me that question on a daily basis and I can only say to you that, I just don't feel like it. When you're in a band, it's an absolute compromise so no I don't think I could come up with an idea and then run it by four people and then six weeks later, somebody knocks it back because their cat's got a cough so I like to march to the beat of my own drum. Oasis is done I'm afraid."

However, Noel did joke in the same year that he'd do it for "£100 million," but only because believes the money would never materialise.

Asked on The Jonathan Ross Show about Liam's claims, he said: "Why do you say 'It's not necessarily untrue?' Because it is untrue. There isn't £100m in the music business between all of us".

He added: "If anybody wants to offer me £100 million now, I'll say it now, I'll do it. I'll do it for £100 million.

"Ludicrous. What is funny though is that I think Liam actually believes it, which is the funny thing."

In fact, Noel even thinks Oasis are only "up there with the greats" because they split.

As reported by Sky News, speaking on Sky Arts programme Noel Gallagher: Out Of The Now, the Manchester rocker said audiences had grown bored of the band during their final months.

"It's not a decision I took lightly," he said of his decision to leave. "And I'd written every meaningful song that was ever recorded by Oasis. And it was my life, I directed it and creatively it was my thing. With the benefit of hindsight it was the best thing for me and for the band.

"Because the band now, Oasis back in 2009 were not lauded as one of the greats of all time. There was a kind of undercurrent of, 'well they should really call it a day'. That's what I felt anyway.

"And I felt that people had stopped listening to the records and were coming to see us trot out the hits and it's a position I never wanted the band to be in. But now of course we're seen as up there with all the greats."

Do Oasis fans want a reunion?

It might surprise you to know that a recent poll found most Oasis fans do NOT want the Manchester band to get back together.

According to a survey conducted by Betfair Casino on 2000 Brits, Liam and Noel Gallagher need not worry about burying the hatchet because 60% of Brits don't want to see the Manchester band reunite anyway.

