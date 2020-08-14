Liam Gallagher: Mum Peggy thinks we're both "massive c****" over Oasis feud

14 August 2020, 16:01 | Updated: 14 August 2020, 16:33

Liam Gallagher his mum Peggy and estranged brother Noel Gallagher
Liam Gallagher has revealed what his mum Peggy thinks of his row with his brother Noel. Picture: 1. Press. 2. Peter Jordan/PA Archive/PA Images 3. Press

The former Oasis frontman has revealed how the Gallagher matriarch feels about his estrangement with his brother Noel.

Liam Gallagher has revealed what his mum thinks about his feud with his brother or the chances of a musical reunion between them.

The 47-year-old rocker and his older sibling have been engaged in a public war of words since Noel left Oasis in 2009, and their beloved mother Peggy - who has an eldest son Paul - has been in the middle ever since.

However, when the Rock 'N' Roll Star was asked by a fan on Twitter what his mother thinks of the band making a comeback, he replied: "She’s [not] arsed thinks were both massive c****".

READ MORE: Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud

While Liam might not think his mum cares about an Oasis reunion, someone who used to be close to the band reckons she is the only key to the band getting back together.

Back in 2018, Paul "Bigun" Ashbee - who is credited with introducing Liam to Bonehead - told the Manchester Evening News "It wouldn't take much for them to get together. It would be a Christmas dinner or Peggy saying 'come on boys, for your mum, for the people.'"

He added: "They need to get over themselves and remember where it started. It's the fans that it's all about.

"Somebody needs to bang their heads together."

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher explains why he's past the point of making up with brother Liam

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher apologises to mum Peggy & niece Anaïs for "childish" behaviour after Noel slams him on Twitter

