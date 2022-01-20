Liam Gallagher announces Everything’s Electric single

Liam Gallagher has revealed he has a new single coming in February . Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis frontman has revealed his new single will be released on 4th February 2022.

Liam Gallagher has shared title of his comeback single and when we can expect it.

The former Oasis frontman has been preparing to release his third studio album, C'Mon You Know, and now he's confirmed its first single will be called Everything's Electric and drop early next month.

Taking to Twitter he wrote: "New single feb 4th it’s called Everything’s Electric Cmon you know LG x".

New single feb 4th it’s called Everything’s Electric Cmon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 20, 2022

The news comes after the Manchester rocker teased "BIG" news would be coming this week.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (19th January) he wrote: "Big announcement tmoz and I mean BIG bigger than my nose bigger than rkids rite said Fred f***ing massive so stay tuned LG x".

Big announcement tmoz and I mean BIG bigger than my nose bigger than rkids rite said Fred fucking massive so stay tuned LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 19, 2022

However, anyone hoping to see Oasis reunite will be disappointed. When asked if the band will be getting back together, the Shockwaves singer replied: "Not yet RKID".

Not yet RKID — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 20, 2022

The release of the track will mark the first new material Gallagher's released since 2017's As You Were, 2019's Why Me? Why Not., his 2020 MTV Unplugged album and his Christmas charity single All You're Dreaming Of, which was spawned in the same year.

Liam Gallagher's C'Mon You Know album is set for release on 27th May 2022 and the Manchester rocket told Radio X's Chris Moyles what to expect from its lead single, while revealing he's dedicated another track to his brother Noel.

Liam Gallagher's C'mon You Know album artwork. Picture: Press

"This next single is going to be called Better Days and it's full of sunshine," he told the Radio X DJ ."And then there's another one I Wish I Had More Power and it's dedicated to Noel. Yeah, it's a naughty little tune, but it's lovely."

It's not the first time Gallagher has dedicated a song to his estranged sibling with Paper Crown from his debut, As You Were and The River from his follow up album Why Me? Why Not. both being dedicated to Noel.

It's not just a huge year for Liam due to new music, but he's also set to play two huge landmark gigs at Knebworth.

The gigs, which will take place across two nights, mirror the two legendary shows Oasis played 25 years ago on the same grounds in August 1996.

Talking about how the 2022 Knebworth show will compare to the 1996 dates, Liam told Chris Moyles: "I am excited, I mean I've done it before and it was mega. The beautiful thing about it is, I couldn't remember much about the first time.

"So I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I'm older and a little bit wiser. I'm gonna milk it, really take it in. I'm buzzin', man."

Making reference to his brother Noel's famous statement during the original gigs, he added: "It's gonna be 'This is history' - Part Two, mate!"

And the reason for doing the gigs again himself? Well, apparently it's all down to the younger generation of fans who missed it the first time around.

"The young folk want it," he explained. "They're always telling me, when are you gonna do this Knebworth thing? I think the time is now or never."

The gigs will also take place on the extended Bank Holiday weekend of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which sees the nation mark the Monarch's 70 year reign between Thursday 2 and Sunday 5 June.

"We've got a long bank holiday," said Liam. "So people have plenty of time to recover from it."

