Liam Gallagher to perform new single at The Brit Awards 2022

21 January 2022, 09:36 | Updated: 21 January 2022, 11:49

Liam Gallagher Performs At Le Zenith in 2021
Liam Gallagher will perform his new single at the BRITs next month. Picture: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman will play his Everything's Electric single at the awards ceremony, which takes place on 8th February this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher is set to perform at the BRIT Awards 2022.

The Oasis legend will take to the stage at London's O2 Arena to play his upcoming single Everything's Electric at the ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday 8th February this year.

Taking to Twitter the Manchester rocker wrote: "Im gonna be preforming my new single Everything’s Electric at the Brit awards this year and I’d appreciate it if you stopped what you were doing and tuned in cheers LG".

Also announced to perform at the star-studded ceremony so far is Dave, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone and Little Simz.

READ MORE: Holly Humberstone wins 2022 BRITs Rising Star Award

The news comes on the same day the nominees for 2022 were announced, which sees Adele, Sam Fender, Ed Sheeran and Little Simz among those up for a nod.

Find out more about the ceremony below:

What date is the 2022 BRIT Awards?

The BRIT Awards 2022 take place on 8th February at The O2, London.

Who is hosting the 2022 BRIT Awards?

Comedian and TV personality Mo Gilligan will host the 2022 BRIT Awards, taking over from Jack Whitehall.

What are the full 2022 BRIT Awards categories?

  • Artist of the Year with YouTube Music
  • Group of the Year
  • BRITs Rising Star supported by BBC Radio 1
  • Best New Artist
  • Song of the Year with Mastercard
  • Mastercard Album of the Year
  • International Artist of the Year
  • International Group of the Year
  • Alternative/Rock Act
  • Pop/R&B Act
  • Dance Act
  • Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act

READ MORE: BRIT Awards scraps gender categories for 2022 and adds new genre awards

More on Liam Gallagher

See more More on Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher on stage with Oasis at Knebworth, 10 August 1996

What did Oasis play at Knebworth in 1996?

Oasis

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his most Googled questions

Liam Gallagher at Benicassim 2009; Noel Gallagher at Melt! Festival 2009

The last song Liam and Noel Gallagher performed together

Oasis

Liam Gallagher performs on stage at during Isle Of Wight Festival 2021

Liam Gallagher’s best quotes

Noel Gallagher in the video for Little By Little by Oasis

QUIZ: Only Oasis mega fans know 100% of Little By Little

Quizzes