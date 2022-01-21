Liam Gallagher to perform new single at The Brit Awards 2022

Liam Gallagher will perform his new single at the BRITs next month. Picture: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman will play his Everything's Electric single at the awards ceremony, which takes place on 8th February this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher is set to perform at the BRIT Awards 2022.

The Oasis legend will take to the stage at London's O2 Arena to play his upcoming single Everything's Electric at the ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday 8th February this year.

Taking to Twitter the Manchester rocker wrote: "Im gonna be preforming my new single Everything’s Electric at the Brit awards this year and I’d appreciate it if you stopped what you were doing and tuned in cheers LG".

Also announced to perform at the star-studded ceremony so far is Dave, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone and Little Simz.

Im gonna be preforming my new single Everything’s Electric at the Brit awards this year and I’d appreciate it if you stopped what you were doing and tuned in cheers 🥂 LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 21, 2022

READ MORE: Holly Humberstone wins 2022 BRITs Rising Star Award

The news comes on the same day the nominees for 2022 were announced, which sees Adele, Sam Fender, Ed Sheeran and Little Simz among those up for a nod.

Find out more about the ceremony below:

What date is the 2022 BRIT Awards?

The BRIT Awards 2022 take place on 8th February at The O2, London.

Who is hosting the 2022 BRIT Awards?

Comedian and TV personality Mo Gilligan will host the 2022 BRIT Awards, taking over from Jack Whitehall.

What are the full 2022 BRIT Awards categories?

Artist of the Year with YouTube Music

Group of the Year

BRITs Rising Star supported by BBC Radio 1

Best New Artist

Song of the Year with Mastercard

Mastercard Album of the Year

International Artist of the Year

International Group of the Year

Alternative/Rock Act

Pop/R&B Act

Dance Act

Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act

READ MORE: BRIT Awards scraps gender categories for 2022 and adds new genre awards