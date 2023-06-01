Noel Gallagher says Supersonic will “always” be his favourite Oasis song

Noel Gallagher on writing new album Council Skies in lockdown, his favourite Oasis tune and more

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter has talked about the story behind the making of the iconic Britpop anthem.

Noel Gallagher says his favourite Oasis track will always be Supersonic.

The former guitarist and songwriter of the Manchester band is preparing to release his new solo album, Council Skies, but when asked about Oasis' finest works, went back to their debut single.

According to Noel, their iconic 1994 single came about by surprise after he couldn’t quite get “right” their Bring It On Down track, which went on to feature on their Definitely Maybe album.

Asked by Radio X’s Johnny Vaughan which one Oasis tune he’d pick, he replied: “It’s always going to be Supersonic, Always. Just for how it came about that night and it still sounds amazing to me when I hear it.”

Noel Gallagher with Supersonic artwork inset. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

The rocker continued: “I just remember the circumstances of we were going to record Bring It On Down, ‘cause Alan McGee wanted it to be our first single and we couldn’t get it right and we had one more night left In the studio and someone goes to me, ‘Why don’t you just go and write another song?’

He scoffed: “‘Oh just like that!’ And I did.”

“I went into the back and I just wrote it. By the end of the night, that was the mix that we came away with and when we came down to London to see McGee and he said, ‘So did you get it?’ ‘Well no. We didn’t no, but we did this instead.’”

“We played him the cassette and he freaked out. And I still think when I hear it, because it came from nowhere, it’s still got the magic for me.”

Noel releases his fourth studio album this Friday (2nd June) and he revealed how lockdown impacted the record.

"It was written predominantly in lockdown, in isolation," he replied.

Quizzed if it was fuelled by the period, he added: "Yeah I didn’t realise it at the time, but when I was putting it all together, the vibe and the lyrics sounded a bit reflective and I guess it was a reflective time for everyone, because none of us had ever lived through a pandemic, didn’t even know what one was and how we’d got into it and how we were going to get out of it.

“And you were watching the news and there was the conspiracy theories and all that sort of thing. I’d lock my self away in my room at home and just think, ‘What on earth is going on?’ And there’s a bit of that in there. Some of the songs are quite personal.”

Noel Gallagher's Council Skies tracklist:

I'm Not Giving Up Tonight Pretty Boy Dead to the World Open the Door, See What You Find Trying To Find a World That's Been and Gone: Part 1 Easy Now Council Skies There She Blows! Love Is a Rich Man Think of a Number

