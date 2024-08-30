Linkin Park confirm announcement date and fan event

The surviving members of Linkin Park. Picture: James Minchin/Press

The band set tongues wagging when they released a mysterious countdown, which then began counting back up again.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Linkin Park have confirmed when fans can expect them to share a big announcement.

The nu-metal icons caused speculation when they shared a video counting down from 100 hours and 59 minutes, but left fans confused after it reached zero and began counting up again.

Finally the In The End rockers have put their fans out of their misery, writing in their caption: "Be part of something. September 5th."

Meanwhile, according to Kerrang, fans have been emailed about an event taking place in Los Angeles on the same day of their scheduled announcement.

It's not clear what the band are set to reveal, but it has been speculated that they could be on the cusp of announcing a new singer, after the death of their beloved frontman Chester Bennington in 2017.

READ MORE:

Bennington tragically took his own life on what would have been his good friend Chris Cornell's 53rd Birthday, who also died by suicide just two months before.

Bennington sang at Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah at the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman's funeral.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Numb rockers were planning a 2025 tour with a female vocalist to succeed the late frontman, leaving Evanescance singer Amy Lee to deny she was joining the band.

Recently it was speculated that Sum 41's Deryck Whibley would be announced as the new frontman, but the Canadian rocker was forced to deny the rumours, telling his fans on Instagram he wouldn't be joining either Linkin Park, or Oasis, adding: "I do look forward to seeing whatever both these amazing bands do in the future.”

READ MORE: