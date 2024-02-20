Linkin Park tease unreleased track, Friendly Fire, featuring Chester Bennington

Linkin Park with their late frontman Chester Bennington in 2017. Picture: Press/Jim Minchin

By Jenny Mensah

The nu-metal legends have shared material to come from their 2017 More Light sessions, which features their late frontman.

Linkin Park have confirmed their plans to share a new and previously unreleased song.

The nu-metal rockers have shared a teaser of Friendly Fires, which features vocals from their late frontman Chester Bennington, who died on 20th July 2017 aged 41 years old.

Listen to his vocals on the synth-inspired track below:

The song was recorded during the band sessions for their One More Light album, which was released just two months before Bennington lost his life to suicide.

It's not been confirmed when the track will be released, but the band - who are made up of surviving members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell - shared the hashtag #FriendlyFireLP, suggesting there is much more to come.

Reacting to the material, one fan wrote: "Always catches me off guard hearing his voice in new tracks. It unlocks something nostalgic in me, a look back to when id sit down on the floor with a new LP album and just listen."

Another wrote on Instagram: "Blows my mind how this band kept so many of these incredible songs on the shelf instead of releasing them. tracks like this and qwerty have such good sound and stayed out of official releases when they all deserve time in the spotlight."

Another said: "Can't wait to hear the whole song- how good listening to Linkin Park again. #makechesterproud".

Last year saw Mike Shinoda shut down the idea of there being a Chester Bennington hologram.

As reported by Variety, speaking on 94.5 The Buzz, when the radio host said she’d pay “good money” to see something similar, Sinoda interjected: “Those are creepy”.

He added: “Even if we weren’t talking about [Linkin Park], if we weren’t talking about Chester, which is…that’s a very sensitive subject, and we would have our feelings about how we would represent that. For me, that’s a clear no. I’m not into that.”