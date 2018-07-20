Chester Bennington's Wife: "Their Father Cannot Have Died In Vain"

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington with his wife Talinda in 2009. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

The widow of the Linkin Park frontman, Talinda Bennington, has opened up about his tragic suicide one year on.

The widow of Chester Bennington has spoken about the need to help those with mental health issues one year on from his tragic passing.

The Linkin Park frontman shocked the music world when he lost his life to suicide on 20 July 2017, aged just 41 years old.

His wife Talinda has since launched a mental health campaign and began fighting for those who suffering in the same way her rocker husband did.

Speaking to Kerrang about the impact of the Numb singer's death, she said: "Imagine having to explain to your 11-year-old son why his best friend, his idol, had taken his life."

She added: "Also knowing one day you will have to explain why and how Daddy died to your two little girls. The only way I could think to ever explain this tragedy was to teach them about mental health.

"Their daddy wasn't well, and they do have to understand this on a macro scale. Their daddy touched and saved lives through his music, and through his death he will do the same."

The campaigner - who describes Bennington as her "soulmate" concluded: "Their father cannot have died in vain - there has to be a change to our mental health culture and society."

Talinda took to Twitter earlier this month to post a google document in order to gather all the memorials taking place for her late husband's anniversary around the world.

With the one year fast approaching, there are so many beautiful memorials planned all around the WORLD in honor of Chester. I wanted to share them with you. ❤️



https://t.co/cwboB8Jxbt — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) July 3, 2018

She will also be taking part in a special television interview, giving an insight into the rocker's life and the tragedy left behind.

Watch the trailer for the Fox 11 News program below:

Back in March, on what would have been the rocker's 42nd Birthday, Talinda launched an initiative to raise awareness for mental health.

Sharing a post on Twitter, she wrote: "To honor @ChesterBe Bday-I’m asking you to Change Direction. On March 20th,Post a pic holding up your hand, which symbolizes you know the 5 signs of emotional well-being.

Write “I AM THE CHANGE” on your hand. Bcuz the change begins within ourselves".Learn more about the 320 Changes Direction here.

To honor @ChesterBe Bday-I’m asking you to Change Direction. On March 20th,Post a pic holding up your hand 🤚, which symbolizes you know the 5 signs of emotional well-being. Write “I AM THE CHANGE” on your hand. Bcuz the change begins within ourselves https://t.co/bZ2yDAq3y1 — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) March 7, 2018

Bennington tragically took his own life on what would have been his good friend Chris Cornell's 53rd Birthday, who also lost his life to suicide just two months before- Bennington singing Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah at the grunge icon's funeral.

Talinda went on to share photos and footage of the Numb rocker smiling with his children, to show how difficult it is to predict and detect suicidal thoughts.

She captioned one of her heartfelt posts. She captioned one of them:"This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #f**kdepression #MakeChesterProud (sic)"

Watch it here:

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health.

This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website. www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58



LONDON: 0808 802 58 58Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone?

Click here: https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/