Linkin Park reportedly considering reunion tour in 2025 with female vocalist

Linkin Park with their late frontman Chester Bennington in 2017. Picture: Press/Jim Minchin

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, the nu-metal rockers' booking agency is "taking offers" for a potential tour and live dates.

Linkin Park are reportedly planning a reunion tour with a new female vocalist.

The nu-metal icons have been mourning their much-loved frontman Chester Bennington - who tragically lost his life to suicide in 2017, aged just 41 years old.

Now, according to Billboard, the band's booking agency WME is "taking offers" for a potential tour as well as bill-topping festival dates.

There is no official word on who could succeed the late singer, but a source told the outlet that the In The End rockers are "hoping to find a female vocalist" to step in.

The source appears to line-up with whisperings in the music world, with Orgy frontman Jay Gordon also suggesting he'd heard the same.

"Very, very cool guys and obviously a great band," he said of the Numb outfit on KCAL 96.7's Wired in the Empire show. "They’ve been around a long time and they’re still going for it. It’s going to be tough without Chester, but we’ll see.

"I hear they got a girl singer now. That’s what I heard.”

However, the rocker later backtracked and insisted his comments had been taken out of context, and claimed on social media that he knew "nothing about any of that".

Meanwhile, Evanesence singer Amy Lee has since shot down speculation that she's lined up to join Linkin Park, which comes as fans were hoping she could be the mystery singer.

She told iHeartRadio Canada: "That is an incredible compliment. I have not heard that. No, I have not been contacted or anything like that. But [I’m a] huge fan feel like our worlds, our fanbases are a lot of the same people.”

She joked they "should ask" and - despite her own hectic schedule - she "might do it part-time".

Last month, Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda insisted once there is something firm to announce, fans will hear the news direct from their mouths.

He told Revolver magazine: "People always ask what’s next for the band, and the best answer I can ever give anybody is when there’s something to tell you, we will tell you."

The news comes after the band confirmed their plans to share a new and previously unreleased song Friendly Fire, which featured their late frontman on vocals.

Watch the official music video for the song below:

Friendly Fire [Official Music Video] - Linkin Park

The song was recorded during the band sessions for their One More Light album, which was released just two months before Bennington died.

Last year saw Mike Shinoda shut down the idea of there being a Chester Bennington hologram.

As reported by Variety, speaking on 94.5 The Buzz, when the radio host said she’d pay “good money” to see something similar, Sinoda interjected: “Those are creepy”.

He added: “Even if we weren’t talking about [Linkin Park], if we weren’t talking about Chester, which is…that’s a very sensitive subject, and we would have our feelings about how we would represent that. For me, that’s a clear no. I’m not into that.”