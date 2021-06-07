Linkin Park's In The End becomes first nu-metal track to surpass one billion streams

The late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington in their In The End video. Picture: YouTube/Linkin Park

By Jenny Mensah

The song, which comes from the band's debut album, Hybrid Theory, is the first track of its genre to reach the milestone on Spotify.

Linkin Park's In The End has just reached a huge milestone.

The single, which comes from the band's 2000 debut, Hybrid Theory, has huge nostalgia factor but has also proved itself to be an enduring it.

Now, it has the Spotify streams to prove it as it's become the first nu-metal song to surpass one billion streams on the platform.

The single has now passed the milestone after its accompanying music video did the same last year.

The achievement also follows the band's 2003 single, Numb, which is taken from their sophomore album Meteora, passing one billion views on YouTube in 2018.

Last year saw Linkin Park celebrate 20 years since the release of their debut album with a number of releases and special surprises.

Though the world was in the midst of a global pandemic, the band released limited edition merchandise and a Hybrid Theory 20th Anniversary Edition Super Deluxe Box Set.

They wrote on their website at the time: "It's incredible to think it's been 20 years since hybrid theory was released.

"All gratitude to our fans who made this epic journey we started 20 years possible. We dedicate our music to you. We re-dedicate our Hybrid Theory to you."

The deluxe box set included five CDs, three DVDs, three vinyl, a cassette version of the original album, an 80 page book featuring contributions of the band, an oversized poster of Chester Bennington and much much more.

The band - who lost their frontman Chester Bennington in 2017, aged 41 - will no doubt mark four years since his tragic passing on 20 July 2021.

