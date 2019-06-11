WATCH: Liam Gallagher's sons were asked to play him for Alan McGee film

The former Oasis rocker has revealed Gene and Lennon were mooted as options to play him in the biopic on the Creation Records boss.

Liam Gallagher has revealed his sons were considered as options to play him in an upcoming film about Alan McGee.

Last month, we reported that the makers of Creation Stories - a biopic about the founder of Creation Records - had begun their search for someone to play the Oasis frontman.

Now, Gallagher has revealed to Radio X that he's not only seen some of those hoping to play a younger version of him, but it was first suggested his sons Lennon or Gene could take on the role.

Asked about the fact they were looking for a ‘Liam’ in a casting call, Gallagher told Chris Moyles. "Yes they are. I've seen some of them."

"I think it's when I was 20 not 200," he joked.

"Nah I've seen a few and there's a couple that are [...] a little bit cuckoo and that, but there's a couple that are gonna be good man".

"There's one lad that looks pretty cool," he added.

"They were asking my kids to do it but... I dunno man [...] Especially if there's someone playing [my ex-wife] Patsy [Kensit] and one of them's gotta kiss Patsy."

Liam Gallagher and his sons Gene and Lennon Gallagher. Picture: Press & Samir Hussein/Redferns

Meanwhile, Gallagher also revealed this week that a song about his daughter Molly will appear on his forthcoming new album Why Me? Why Not.

"...There's one for my daughter Molly called Now That I've Found You," he told Moyles. "Not that she was lost or anything, or she was captured by the Taliban or anything like that. But it’s got a ‘now that you’re in my life’ kinda vibe. It’s cool. It’s nice."

Gallagher met his daughter for the first time in 2018, and soon made up for lost time by inviting her on a family holiday in the same year.

The Manchester rocker also confirmed his second album and the follow-up to As You Were will be released in September after "a couple more songs" are unveiled.

So far, he has released the album's lead single, Shockwave, which he debuted at his intimate Hackney gig.

