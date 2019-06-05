Liam Gallagher reveals if he'd sing Acquiesce live without Noel

Liam Gallagher in his As It Was documentary film. Picture: Press/ Altitude Films

The former Oasis rocker thinks "it would be mega" to revive the 1995 track, but he "wouldn't get some other c**t to do Noel's bits".

Liam Gallagher has revealed if he would ever perform Acquiesce live.

The 1995 track, which initially featured as a B-side to Some Might Say before making it onto 1998 compilation album The Masterplan, sees Liam sing the verses while his brother Noel sings the rousing chorus.

When asked by Oasis fans via Q Magazine if he'd ever consider performing the track live with the crowd singing Noel's parts, the rocker responded: "I would. We've not rehearsed it, but it would be mega. I certainly wouldn't get some other c**t to do Noel's bits."

He added: "Look, we'll do it once and if it falls flat on its face we'll never do it again."

Noel Gallagher previously said of Acquiesce: "That is what defines Oasis".

Speaking in the Lock the Box interview from their Stop the Clocks DVD, he said: "What I'm amazed of... You know the second verse [...]? He [Liam] never sings it live ever."

However, the youngest Gallagher brother seemed to think at the time he'd never seen or heard of a second verse, and only sings what's put in front of him on stage.

Watch a clip of the interview below:

Let's just hope if Liam ever gets round to performing Acquiesce solo that he remembers the second verse.

Glastonbury 2017 saw Liam sing Don't Look Back In Anger - a song penned and sung by his estranged older brother - for the first time ever.

The rocker paid emotional tribute to the the victims of both the Manchester terror attack and the Grenfell Tower fire, by singing the song during his afternoon slot on The Other Stage.

Watch fans react to the surprise tribute below:

This year will see Gallagher return to Glastonbury Festival this month, but ahead of that he's pretty busy playing an intimate London gig, releasing his As It Was documentary and dropping the first single from his second solo album.

It's remains to be seen when Why Me? Why Not. will be released, but Shockwaves has been slated for release on 7 June.

See the artwork for the single below:

The artwork for Liam Gallagher's Shockwave single. Picture: Press

Hear a snippet of the song, which Liam shared during an Instagram Story here:

Fans attending Liam's intimate gig at Hackney's Round Chapel tonight (5 June) could well have a performance of the new track in store, as well of those set to attend the world premiere of As It Was in Alexandra Palace, where Liam Gallagher is also set to give a special performance.

Liam Gallagher's As It Was live premiere poster. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher would ban young kids from using social media