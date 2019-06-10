Liam Gallagher reveals track on new album is about daughter Molly Moorish

The former Oasis frontman has revealed new track on his Why Me? Why Not. album entitled Now That I've Found You is dedicated to his daughter.

Liam Gallagher has revealed a track on his upcoming solo album is dedicated to his daughter Molly, who he shares with ex Lisa Moorish.

The Oasis rocker is preparing to release his second solo album Why Me? Why Not. this year, and told Radio X that one of the songs on it is dedicated to his formerly estranged daughter.

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show about what else we can expect on the album, Gallagher said: "A couple more songs like Shockwave.

"There’s one called A River, which is absolutely a proper beast of a tune. Don’t think it’ll get on the radio ‘cause it’s too heavy, but if someone wants to play it, play it. But that’s a tune."

He added: "Then there’s a couple of little, you know… there’s one that I’ve done for my daughter Molly called Now That I’ve Found You [...] Not that she was lost or anything, or she was captured by the Taliban or anything like that. But it’s got a ‘now that you’re in my life’ kinda vibe. It’s cool. It’s nice."

Gallagher met with the 21 year old for the first time ever 2018, making up for lost time by taking her on a family holiday soon after.

It's clear since then that Molly has become part of the family, even sharing a photo with her rock star dad on Instagram last month.

Speaking to Chris Moyles last week, Gallagher also explained he doesn't really enjoy his own live performances.

"Gigs, it's one of them. I'm not like Cliff Richard. I don't really enjoy gigs. I like doing them but I don't really enjoy them. It's a bit of a battle. I love doing it, but I don't come off doing high fives and stuff".

"I'm a very uptight person on that stage," he told Moyles. "I'm a person where there's a hell of a lot going on inside my head, but that's the way it is."It's a bit punk rock it's a bit aggy and that's what I want from my gigs. It's not CATS [the musical].

Chris Moyles talks to Liam Gallagher on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

The Manchester legend also released Shockwave - the first single to come from his second album last week, and gave it its live debut at his intimate gig at Hackney's Round Chapel.

“I’m buzzing,” he said, talking about the release. “Buzzing to be alive, buzzing to be making tunes, raring to go. It’s nice to be back with some new music because it means I can get out there, play some gigs and give some people some stick because that is what I do. Let’s face it, it’s boring without me.”

