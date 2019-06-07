Liam Gallagher: "I don't really enjoy gigs"

Watch the former Oasis rocker tell Radio X's Chris Moyles why his gigs are a "bit of a battle" for him.

Liam Gallagher has revealed he doesn't really enjoy his live shows.

The former Oasis rocker, who attended the world premiere of his As It Was documentary last night (Thursday 6 June), spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles about why he can never fully revel in his own live performances.

Watch our video above.

Asked if he enjoyed his intimate show at Hackney's Round Chapel this week, he replied: "Gigs, it's one of them. I'm not like Cliff Richard. I don't really enjoy gigs. I like doing them but I don't really enjoy them. It's a bit of a battle. I love doing it, but I don't come off doing high fives and stuff".

"I'm a very uptight person on that stage," he told Moyles. "I'm a person where there's a hell of a lot going on inside my head, but that's the way it is.

"It's a bit punk rock it's a bit aggy and that's what I want from my gigs. It's not CATS [the musical].

Liam Gallagher in his As It Was film documentary. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher's Shockwave single was released today.

It is the first track to come from the former Oasis rocker's new solo album Why Me? Why Not, which is the follow-up to his As You Were debut.

Listen to the official audio below:

“I’m buzzing,” says Gallagher about the release. “Buzzing to be alive, buzzing to be making tunes, raring to go. It’s nice to be back with some new music because it means I can get out there, play some gigs and give some people some stick because that is what I do. Let’s face it, it’s boring without me.”

The Paper Crown rocker has had a full week since playing his London gig and giving Shockwave its live debut.

Watch his performance below:

Gallagher also attended the premiere of his As It Was documentary with his fellow rockers Miles Kane, Richard Ashcroft and Kasabian's Tom Meighan among the guests.

Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell at the event, the rocker referred to himself as a bullshit detector.

"When I'm here, I can detect the bullshit," he told Radio X. "When I'm not here everyone can run a fucking mock and feed everyone a pack of lies."

The Wall Of Glass singer also said he didn't want to preview any new material, and would prefer to give his fans more to look forward to with his new album.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher thinks Love Island is "where it's at"

Meanwhile, Gallagher previously revealed that he suffers from arthritis in his hips, which also causes pain in his calves.

Despite to being told by doctors to lay off the jogging, Gallagher has preferred to opt for an acupuncturist, telling Q Magazine: "This geezer is proper.

"Gets the needles and whacks them in. He sorts it out, but obviously it keeps coming back."

Asked if he'd ever considered complimentary therapies like yoga or pilates, Gallagher said: "No. What's next?"

"Veganism? It's all downhill from yoga. It goes yoga, then veganism, then you're suddenly making crap disco records that sound like Leo Sayer".

He added: "Acupuncture is alright because at least it’s needles. I can convince myself it's still a bit rock 'n' roll."

READ MORE: Pete Doherty - I only queued for Oasis's Be Here Now album to get on TV

Watch Liam Gallagher live on the Radio X rooftop: