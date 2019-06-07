Liam Gallagher releases Shockwave, the first single from new album Why Me? Why Not.

Get the official audio for Shockwave, the first single to be taken from the former Oasis frontman's second solo album.

Liam Gallagher has today released a new single.

Shockwave is the first track to come from the former Oasis rocker's new solo album Why Me? Why Not, which is the follow-up to 2017's As You Were.

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

“I’m buzzing,” says Gallagher about the release. “Buzzing to be alive, buzzing to be making tunes, raring to go. It’s nice to be back with some new music because it means I can get out there, play some gigs and give some people some stick because that is what I do. Let’s face it, it’s boring without me.”

Shockwave was written by the Manchester legend and Andrew Wyatt, winner of the Academy Award for Best Original Song as co-writer of Shallow from A Star Is Born.

Also on the credits is previous collaborator and multi GRAMMY Award winner Greg Kurstin, who's worked with everyone from Adele to the Foo Fighters.

"It’s a better record than As You Were,” promises Gallagher on the new record.

“Which is saying something, as that was epic, wasn’t it?”

This week was a busy one for the Wall Of Glass singer, who played an intimate gig at the Hackney Round Chapel where he gave his Shockwave single its first live debut.

The Manchester legend also attended the world premiere of his As It Was documentary, with the likes of Richard Ashcroft, Miles Kane and Kasabian's Tom Meighan among the star studded guests.

Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell at the event the rocker said he didn't want to reveal much more of his new material before the album comes out.

However when asked what his fans could expect from him for the rest of the year, he said: "Music and bullshit detecting".

Gallagher's next double-bill of huge UK shows comes at the end of the month where he'll play a sold-out Eden Sessions show on the 26 June before hitting Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage.

This will be preceded by a huge stadium show on Sunday 23 June at Irish Independence Park in Cork, with Gerry Cinnamon as his support.

